Experts stunned as US reservoirs reach historically high levels: 'Incredible'

"There is no such thing as … normal."

Reservoir levels in California are at a historical high after years of drought.

According to Newsweek, which cited data from the Golden State's Department of Water Resources, water levels in all key reservoirs are at or above 100% of the recorded averages for this time of year. The major reservoirs serve as main water sources for almost 40 million Californians in addition to farming operations across the state.

After several unprecedented atmospheric rivers — long, narrow regions in the sky that transport water vapor and can cause extreme rainfall — across the state, particularly in the Sierra Nevada, water levels surged dramatically.

The article included a social media post by extreme weather chaser Colin McCarthy (@US_stormwatch) that said statewide water storage is at 115% of normal levels for this time of year.

California's water storage is in incredible shape at 115% of normal statewide, with reservoirs holding nearly 6 trillion gallons of water. pic.twitter.com/M6br7voTN3 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) November 19, 2025

California is home to weather extremes, and the need for diligent water management is vital to minimizing impacts on the economy and environment. The excess water supply is a huge relief with warmer, drier weather ahead.

"Incredible news for Southern California," McCarthy wrote in another post. "This past week's heavy rainfall completely erased drought in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

But DWR Director Karla Nemeth warned that California isn't out of the woods yet — not by a long shot. "There is no such thing as a normal water year in California," she said in October. "Just in the past two winters, deceptively average rain and snowfall totals statewide masked the extremely dry conditions in Southern California that contributed to devastating fires as well as flood events across the state from powerful atmospheric river events. California must be ready to respond to emergencies from droughts to floods to fires."

State officials and water managers will continue to keep an eye on water levels, knowing all too well that this could be temporary. California has updated reservoir standards over the years in an effort to hold more water. Careful management, conservation, and improved infrastructure are key to mitigate the effects of the next drought that is certain to come.

With record high heat and this year expected to be the hottest in history, the warming climate is making storms exponentially stronger, creating extreme weather events that are devastating food and water supplies. Small changes in your routine to minimize pollution and use less plastic make a big difference to cool things down and alleviate the stress on the planet.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.