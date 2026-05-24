Northern California residents warned to prepare now as wildfire fears put thousands at risk of blackouts

"We've been working very closely with PG&E and our local partners to make sure that community members have emergency kits available to them."

Wildfires raging across Northern California are prompting officials to notify residents in 15 counties of potential blackouts.

According to The New York Post, PG&E said a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff may affect about 7,382 customers in 15 Northern California counties. The utility said dangerous fire weather — including strong winds, extremely dry air, and brittle vegetation — could create the kind of conditions where one spark can quickly turn into a fast-moving wildfire.

The potential shutoff area includes Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Lake Merced, Napa, San Benito, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo. The Post reported that San Joaquin County could see the biggest impact, with 2,967 customers facing possible outages; Tehama County has 1,129 customers in the warning area, and Glenn County has 971.

PG&E said 296 Medical Baseline customers — people who need electricity for critical medical needs — could also be affected if the shutoffs go ahead.

"Especially the high winds can blow vegetation, tree branches, into PG&E's overhead distribution lines and create sparks that could turn into a wildfire," PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland told KCRA, cited by the Post.

Local leaders in San Joaquin County said they are already working with PG&E and emergency agencies to help residents get ready. "We've been working very closely with PG&E and our local partners to make sure that community members have emergency kits available to them," Kia Xiong with San Joaquin County told KCRA, per the Post.

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Why is this event concerning?

These shutoffs are designed to reduce the likelihood that power lines will spark wildfires, but they also highlight just how dangerous fire conditions are becoming across parts of the West. Utilities are increasingly being forced into a difficult choice: cut power ahead of time or risk a devastating blaze.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten both lives and livelihoods. High-wind fire events can put homes in danger, trigger evacuations, worsen air quality, and increase risks for older adults, children, and people with underlying health conditions. At the same time, prolonged outages can disrupt medical devices, refrigeration for food and medicine, internet and phone service, school schedules, and local businesses that rely on electricity to stay open. The ripple effects can strain public health, community safety, and local economies all at once.

Longer dry stretches, hotter temperatures, and increasingly volatile weather have helped make wildfire seasons more destructive. When landscapes dry out and winds pick up, communities can face major disruptions before a fire even begins.

What's being done about this?

For now, PG&E and local leaders are focused on advance notice and emergency preparation. Counties are coordinating with emergency agencies, while residents in the warning area are being told to prepare.

More broadly, communities are working on longer-term solutions to reduce both the risk of wildfires and the impact of outages.

If you live in an area vulnerable to outages, it may also be worth thinking beyond a short-term emergency kit. Adding solar panels can make a home more resilient when paired with battery storage, while also helping lower utility bills and protect against rising energy costs. EnergySage's free service can connect you to local installers, helping you save money on solar installation.

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