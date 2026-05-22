California man arrested over alleged trafficking of hundreds of wild turtles

Despite a heralded push to protect them, loggerhead musk turtles remain an alluring target for traffickers.

A California man is facing federal wildlife-trafficking charges after authorities said he tried to export nearly 300 protected turtles by earning a permit through allegedly false claims.

According to a report from the Guardian, federal authorities arrested Donald Do after alleging that he sought to send 292 loggerhead musk turtles to Taiwan over a period running from December 2022 through May 2024.

Officials said an accomplice obtained a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service export license by falsely stating that the turtles were captive-bred.

Investigators allege that Do bought wild-caught turtles from Florida and elsewhere and later directed that they be shipped to San Francisco. Another man, Albert Bazaar of Louisiana, was also taken into custody in a related turtle-trafficking case.

Authorities accused Bazaar of illegally taking and selling upwards of 1,700 loggerhead musk turtles. Under the federal Lacey Act, it is illegal to provide false information about wildlife in interstate or international commerce, and loggerhead musk turtles are a protected species.

If convicted, Do could face up to five years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty, according to the Los Angeles Times.

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Cases like this matter because wildlife trafficking is not just a crime against animals — it can also harm the ecosystems and communities that depend on healthy natural spaces.

Removing hundreds of turtles from the wild can disrupt local habitats and weaken populations already under pressure.

Loggerhead musk turtles are known for their large heads and strong jaws, which help them eat hard-shelled prey. Their small size, around 3 to 5 inches, can also make them appealing for aquariums, increasing demand in the exotic pet trade.

That demand can fuel poaching and create incentives for people to bypass conservation rules. It also slows progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable future by undermining protections meant to preserve biodiversity for future generations.

There is also a community cost. Illegal trafficking can divert law enforcement and conservation resources, while people who follow the rules — including legitimate breeders, pet owners, and wildlife advocates — can be undercut by a black market built on deception.

According to the Department of Justice, as noted by the Guardian, authorities have targeted turtle poachers in the southeastern United States in a crackdown called "Southern Hot Herps."

The arrests in this case show that officials are continuing to target both sellers and exporters in the wildlife trade pipeline.

Legal action can help deter future poaching, but consumer choices matter too. People interested in reptiles should be cautious about sellers who cannot clearly document that animals were legally and ethically captive-bred.

Avoiding suspicious online listings, asking for paperwork, and reporting questionable wildlife sales can help reduce demand for trafficked animals. Supporting habitat protection and responsible rescue or adoption efforts can also reduce pressure on wild populations.

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