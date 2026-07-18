California sends 400 goats and sheep after yellow star thistle, a weed that can worsen wildfires

"They will just go right for the spiney flowers, even when they're pokey as heck."

As wildfire season heats up, the latest firefighters to make the news are … 400 goats and sheep?

In northeast Fresno, the animals are serving as living landscapers, taking on a spiny California weed while helping reduce wildfire risk at the same time.

What's happening?

According to ABC30, the city of Fresno, alongside the Sierra Resource Conservation District, has begun the first phase of a habitat restoration project on about 180 acres threatened by dense vegetation, including invasive plants such as yellow star thistle.

The herd has now begun its eight-week grazing period to remove this brush, which can spread wildfires and crowd out native plants.

Rebecca Ozeran, a certified resource manager for the Sierra RCD, explained why the animals are so effective at removing invasive plants.

She told ABC30 that "They will just go right for the spiney flowers, even when they're pokey as heck. They will just go right for them and eat the seeds, which is really the key with managing a lot of these species, preventing the next generation of those plants from coming back."

Once the invasive plants are gone, it will be far easier for local agencies to replant native grasses, shrubs, and trees later in the year.

Why does it matter?

Thick brush and invasive weeds can turn open land into a wildfire hazard, especially during California's hotter, drier periods.

Reducing that fuel load can help protect nearby neighborhoods, public spaces, and wildlife habitat. Land bordering heavily visited areas, such as Woodward Park, also provides a clear community benefit, as healthier landscapes can make natural spaces safer and more pleasant for visitors.

The ecological consequences are significant as well. Invasive species such as yellow star-thistle can overwhelm native plants that local wildlife and pollinators rely on. As those species spread, they can weaken the resilience of an entire ecosystem and make fires more likely to rage out of control.

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