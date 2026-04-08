Cabin owner stunned after camera captures 'massive' visitor on property: 'That's a big [one]'

"Well, that is NOT a bobcat."

There's a slight difference between house cats and what one cabin dweller saw on their surveillance footage.

The Redditor was certainly being coy when they referred to their "morning cabin visitor" in a post in the r/trailcam community.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The picture showed a large mountain lion roaming just feet from their cabin right before 7 a.m. The sheer size of the animal caused a major reaction in the comments.

"Wow, that's a big lion," a user said. "Looks extremely well-fed."

Another referred to it as "massive," and it's hard to argue with that assessment. Zooming in shows that the big cat lives up to the title, with huge paws and muscular legs. One poster colorfully compared the animal to Mike Tyson.

What the big cat was doing by the cabin was unclear. The original poster did say they were in Montana and described their living space as a "primitive cabin."

If you thought this sighting fazed the OP, you would be mistaken. They revealed that they don't have a bathroom in the cabin, and thus they're used to going out armed when nature calls. Hopefully, nature isn't calling too literally.

While mountain lion sightings are alarming, this one's presence might be more expected than one in a suburb. However, in some ways, it's just as concerning. Humans are imposing on mountain lions' natural habitats and impacting their behaviors.

Still, as long as the OP knows what they've signed up for and is living in harmony with the wildlife around them, removing any food and trash that might tempt or harm animals, they have a unique opportunity to enjoy nature up close.

More users had some fun with the OP's head-turning guest.

"Well, that is NOT a bobcat," a commenter joked.

"That's going to take a lot of Fancy Feast," another user quipped.

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