Scientists use robot to observe strange ocean phenomenon: 'Would have been nearly impossible with conventional methods'

The researchers published their findings in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans.

A University of Galway research team studied a rare ocean phenomenon, shedding new light on changing climate conditions in the Arctic.

In their study, they used an Air-Sea Interaction Profiler, a unique robotic instrument that specializes in small-scale changes on the ocean's surface.

What's happening?

As the University of Galway reported, the ocean phenomenon is called cabbeling and occurs when two masses of water meet with different temperatures and salt concentrations.

The researchers' fully autonomous Air-Sea Interaction Profiler took precise measurements of the water's temperature, salinity, and turbulence. They spent several weeks on an expedition in the Greenland Sea to conduct their study.

The researchers published their findings in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans.

Because it can capture rapid changes on the scale of seconds to minutes, it allowed the team to detect cabbeling in action, which would have been nearly impossible with conventional methods," Kevin McGraw, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Galway and lead author on the study, wrote.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is cabbeling important?

The Greenland Sea is one of the world's most climate-sensitive places and a body of water that is changing rapidly with our evolving climate.

The researchers' study of cabbeling here provides new insights into Arctic sea ice melt and the mixing of different waters. Their measurements show how cabbeling can increase heat below the ocean's surface and impact marine habitats.

Scientists now have a better idea about the role of cabbeling in Arctic ice loss as global weather patterns continue to change. The researchers believe their findings will help more accurately predict how ocean heat moves through Arctic regions that are steadily warming and experiencing rapid sea ice melt.

What's being done to address climate shifts in the Arctic?

There is a growing body of research about Arctic sea ice melt, as many researchers are working to understand and address this issue.

Thanks to continued research studies, we now understand why oceans are changing color and getting hotter. We can also see the impacts of microplastics in our oceans and the surprising sources of ocean pollution.

This new use of robotic technology and the resulting observations from the University of Galway add to this knowledge base to help us prepare for the future of our planet.

You can do your part to protect our world's oceans by reducing your environmental footprint with lifestyle changes such as driving an electric vehicle and using solar energy to power your home. These sustainable upgrades have become more affordable than you might expect, especially when you pair your solar setup with battery storage and use EnergySage to find the best installation deals.

To raise public awareness about climate-related ocean issues, it's beneficial to stay informed about ocean research projects and share what you learn with others. Ocean changes are among the most concerning critical climate issues in our world today, and they affect everyone regardless of location.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.