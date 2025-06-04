Gardening expert left fuming after finding dangerous plants for sale at nursery: 'They take over quickly'

Turns out, just because it's in a section marked for native plants doesn't mean you can assume it's safe. Frustrated TikToker Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) posted about a number of invasive species that he said were found sitting with California native plants at a nursery, potentially misleading customers about the healthiest choices.

Dickson said the morning glories found in the section should be avoided since "they take over quickly and are hard to remove," and while some species are native, others can be invasive in certain areas. Russian sage and lantanas were also said to be erroneously labeled as California natives.

Dickson seemed able to identify the problem rather readily — but what about consumers who don't have the same background knowledge?

Unintentionally bringing home just one fast-growing invasive could become a costly threat to your garden and property. Some invasives, like Japanese knotweed, are strong enough to strangle trees and even bust through pavement and walls.

If you mistakenly add an invasive plant to your yard or find one creeping in — perhaps a remnant from a prior resident or a plant traveling from a neighbor nearby — it's never too late to rewild your space.

You'll want to remove invasives by the roots and practice soil remediation using compost and mulch. You can also consider planting shade-producing groundcovers to obstruct invasive regrowth.

As you get to work cultivating a natural lawn, you can keep in mind that the results are usually well worth the start-up investment of time and energy. That's because native plants tend to require less water and maintenance than invasive species, as they're already suited to their environment. Native plants also feed and shelter local pollinators that are essential to food chain security.

Plus, the striking variety of healthy, colorful plants is sure to add beauty to your surroundings.

California residents have an abundant array of native plants to choose from, including moonshine yarrow, coast aster, and the precious food of the monarch butterfly — milkweed. Groundcover like emerald carpet and grasses like canyon prince can blanket your space while also preventing erosion. And people living everywhere will have their own gorgeous options.

As rising global temperatures drive extreme weather events, critically important native species can face increasing risks, such as destructive wildfires and flooding. Nurturing rich biodiversity in your own yard can make a difference in the local ecosystem and on a planet where every little bit helps.

A nursery staff member saw Dickson's post and said they would move the invasive plants from the section labeled for natives.

One commenter also backed up Dickson's remarks about morning glories with a personal account: "Morning glories are crazy. I left on vacation [and] came back and [the] yard [was] full of them! They grow like crazy."

However, someone else noted, "In Mexico, she is a sacred medicinal… sorry she is invasive in Cali."

