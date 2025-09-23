Homeowner shares stunning image of unexpected garden visitor: 'That is just perfect'

There are many benefits to spending time outside. In fact, according to Mayo Clinic, gardening reduces stress and helps support positive mental health outcomes.

One homeowner took to the subreddit r/gardening to show another benefit of native plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Buckeye butterfly landed so perfectly on my zinnia this afternoon!" they wrote, posting a beautiful picture of a butterfly sitting peacefully on a yellow flower.

The image is certainly a great argument for rewilding your yard with native plants.

The process comes with many incredible benefits that are both environmental and financial in nature. For instance, native plants don't require nearly as much water as traditional lawns, which helps save homeowners money on their bills. They also don't require nearly as much maintenance, saving gardeners money and time.

Native plants also attract pollinators, which are the bats, birds, insects, and more that keep ecosystems and food chains thriving. In fact, it is estimated that pollinators are responsible for 1 in 3 bites of food we take.

And as this and other posts clearly show, native plants not only attract butterflies and other animals, but they also provide opportunities for wholesome encounters. Another poster showed how a fox decided to rest among their native plants. Someone else found a toad playing among their native plants.

There are many great options for those considering rewilding their yards with native plants. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all great choices. And even a partial lawn replacement can yield these benefits.

Commenters appreciated the beauty of the butterfly and the garden. "That is just perfect," one said. Another added: "Thank you. With all the ugliness in the world today, we need to see that." A third person shared a picture of their own backyard visitor, writing, "My garden is covered by silver spotted skippers right now loving our bolting basil."

