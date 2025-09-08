Homeowner captures photo of unexpected garden visitor: 'I love seeing them'

After working long hours on a garden plot, finding animals rummaging through your hard work can be a frustrating experience. No one wants to see that raccoons have eaten their strawberries or rabbits have eaten all of their greens.

But sometimes, we want to bring the animals back into our gardens — and not just the pollinators.

One Florida citizen shared a recent experience in the r/Florida subreddit of finding a reptile that has claimed their front yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"New neighbor, stealing from my garden and digging holes through my yard everywhere," the OP posted.

The attached photo shows a tortoise nestled in the dirt and under some scattered brush.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it is illegal to touch or handle tortoises in any way without a permit. If the tortoise appears healthy and safe, it is recommended to leave it alone, but also report the sighting to the relevant officials.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If a tortoise has chosen your property to burrow, you do not need a permit to do regular yard work. However, you will need a permit to do construction or to relocate the burrow.

If you want to attract wildlife to your area to help protect the local animal population, consider rewilding your yard by installing native plants. This will attract pollinators that are essential to our food chain, as well as local wildlife looking for burrows and protection from predators.

Natural lawns also require less maintenance, saving homeowners both money and time. While every region has its preferred native lawns, options such as buffalo grass and clover are affordable native lawn options.

The comments were lively and supportive of the OP.

"I planted my [front] garden just for our resident tortoises. I love seeing them," one user commented.

The OP replied: "Currently looking up native plants that they love and where to buy them. I need a sacrifice so my garden can thrive."

Other users are sharing their joy in having similar experiences: "We have a big old girl that's been nesting in our yard for the last 7 to 8 years. My husband called her April O'Neill."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.