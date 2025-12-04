Video of giant snake in surprising location sparks outrage: 'Each … have around 70 developing eggs inside them'

Startling footage of an unbelievably large, dangerous pair of invasive snakes captured in Florida recently went viral, but the most unsettling detail was hiding in the comments.

What's happening?

YouTubers TheCritterCult (@TheCritterCult) and Antman's Adventures (@AntmansAdventures) recently teamed up for some Burmese python hunting in the Everglades.

The Critter Cult is a social media account and YouTube channel hosted by wildlife enthusiasts Kyle and Meg. The duo's content is for "anyone who loves all things critters, all the time," which sometimes means eradicating invasive species to protect native wildlife.

In the viral short, Kyle hunted with Anthony of Antman's Adventures.

In a longer version of the video, Kyle and Anthony were stunned when they stumbled upon a 17-foot Burmese python — doubly so when they found a second, equally hefty snake.

They confirmed that both snakes were female, prompting a commenter to speculate about the number of eggs each could lay.

"We have not gotten the opportunity to do necropsies on these snakes, but yes, we assume that each of them have around 70 developing eggs inside them," @TheCritterCult replied.

Why is this concerning?

Despite being well-suited to the Everglades, Burmese pythons aren't native to Florida.

Officials first recorded a sighting in 1979, and according to History.com, the snakes became one of the most destructive invasive species in American history.

The outlet cited one fatality linked to Burmese pythons, but as the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) noted, the biggest threats they pose are to the ecosystem and native wildlife.

Unfortunately, this species thrives in Florida's Everglades, outcompeting native animals for food and even snacking on predators like alligators. They've also slithered into residential areas.

According to the USGS, a 2012 study revealed that Burmese pythons had already decimated or eradicated populations of small native mammals.

Researchers determined that "populations of raccoons had declined 99.3%, opossums 98.9%, and bobcats 87.5% since 1997," while "marsh rabbits, cottontail rabbits, and foxes effectively disappeared over that time."

This video underscored one of their worst traits: their rapid rate of reproduction.

The University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences explained that as of 2008, the average number of eggs per clutch was 36. However, it found a python "carrying 85 developing eggs," adding that the species had "been known to lay as many as 107 eggs."

In January, the Naples Daily News reported that, while Florida's Burmese python population was difficult to quantify, low estimates placed it in the "tens of thousands." Roughly half are believed to be female, and left unchecked, their numbers could easily skyrocket.

What's being done about it?

The Critter Cult's hosts are professional python contractors, and they're not alone.

Florida pays Burmese python catchers up to $200 per captured snake, incentivizing locals to stay aware and help reduce their numbers.

In July, National Geographic profiled fashion designers' efforts to repurpose snakeskin into sustainable and desirable python-leather accessories.

