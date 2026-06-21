Man heads into the Everglades to bare-hand Burmese pythons and get a grip on his fear

A new YouTube video taps into a very real fear: Confronting giant snakes lurking in chest-high swamp grass.

For Josh Pettitte, one-third of the YouTube group Outdoor Dudes, the real test is whether he can manage his nerves enough to put his hands on an invasive Burmese python in the Florida Everglades.

What happened?

Petitte, along with Tyler Toney and Jared Pettitte, teamed up with Mike Kimmel, known as Python Cowboy, one of the leading professional invasive species hunters in Southern Florida, to conduct their Everglades snake hunt.

The setup is part challenge, part training session. The Outdoor Dudes need to follow Kimmel as he operates deep in the Everglades, and Pettitte is determined to confront his greatest fear and hold a Burmese python with his bare hands.

"They are the new kings of the wetland, and they have decimated the native wildlife, so we want to do our part in catching them," he said.

Why Burmese pythons?

Burmese pythons are a serious environmental problem. These invasive snakes can devastate native wildlife populations, disrupting a delicate ecosystem.

When predators gain a foothold, the effects can ripple through biodiversity. Removing these pythons can help the environment, but it is not something casual viewers should try themselves. Handling large snakes in remote wetlands carries obvious risks, and trained experts are better equipped to do it safely.

Python Cowboy described how he uses dogs to catch the pythons, but he also noted that the reptiles have wiped out 90-99% of fur-bearing game in the Everglades. However, he noted those populations are now bouncing back after the hunting efforts started.

What are people saying?

"Josh is a beast man. Well done bro. Fighting fear is a real battle and you won," one person commented.

"Well done to everyone, especially Josh. Way to get it done," another wrote.

A third added, "As a born and raised Floridian, I just wanna say thank you for helping clean up the Everglades. We love our wildlife and couldn't be more appreciative about this."

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