Locals shocked after making disturbing discovery at bottom of lagoon: 'We didn't know how bad it was'

Volunteers banded together to remove 460 pounds of debris from a Washington waterway on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, reported Gig Harbor Now.

Community members and young conservation workers joined forces to clean up Burley Lagoon at the mouth of Burley Creek. The strangest finds included car tires packed with crumbling Styrofoam, likely debris from rafts that drifted in after breaking apart.

The cleanup crew also removed footwear, plastic bottles, sports balls, and fishing gear. Garbage drifts into the lagoon from a neighboring bay, and writing on certain pieces suggests they floated in from Seattle or beyond.

Local residents started a neighborhood group dedicated to caring for the lagoon and giving back to the environment. Members pick up trash throughout the year, but this holiday event brought extra helping hands and muscle to tackle some of the heavier items.

Plastics that wind up in the water harm native salmon and are linked to health complications in those who consume them. Fish farming operations in the area have improved over time, reducing the amount of gear that ends up in the water.

By showing up with trash bags and putting in their time, these local heroes are making their stretch of the Pacific Northwest healthier for marine creatures and humans alike.

For years, many homeowners had no idea trash was collecting in the area. Their properties sit high above the water, far from the shoreline.

"We didn't know how bad it was," said Carl Marlow, a member of the volunteer group, per Gig Harbor Now. "Most of the people with property, their houses are way up the hill."

"That's our driver," said Janey Aiken, another member, per Gig Harbor Now. "We want to protect the salmon and the other marine life."

If you live near a body of water, organize a cleanup day with friends or reach out to a local conservation group. Small actions add up when communities work together.

