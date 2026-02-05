Authorities sound alarm after uncovering questionable operation in forest: 'Our research tells a different story'

A complaint from The Wilderness Society alleges that wood products sold by Bunnings, Australia's leading home improvement retailer, may not be as eco-friendly as it claims, The Guardian reported.

The environmental group called for an investigation into greenwashing, saying the company's timber supplier — the Forestry Corporation of New South Wales — has faced convictions for breaking forestry laws.

The case touches a nerve as shoppers look to Bunnings' timber for home and commercial projects. It also exposes inadequate governance in the local retail supply chain.

TWS said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission should examine whether Bunnings' choice to source materials from FCNSW violates the former's "responsible sourcing" claims. This raises questions about whether its timber comes from properly managed forests.

A Bunnings spokesperson interviewed by The Guardian said that FCNSW's products meet its certification requirements.

According to the TWS, however, the supplier only has an endorsement from the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification. It lacks certification from the Forest Stewardship Council.

TWS also questioned the supplier's retention of its PEFC certification despite being charged with logging breaches.

The controversy has drawn the attention of advocates opposed to native forest logging due to its impact on wildlife habitat, water supplies, and wildfire resistance. Species such as koalas face risks from ongoing logging. Research also shows that environmental pressures like repeated droughts make it harder for forests to recover, highlighting the importance of protecting these ecosystems.

"Bunnings makes out that its timber is from legal sources and doesn't impact endangered species. Yet our research tells a different story," Victoria Jack, NSW campaigns manager at TWS, told The Guardian.

The group fears that the supplier's timber comes from the habitats of swift parrots and greater gliders in Southeast Australia. TWS's complaint also notes that the wood products on Bunnings' shelves may have come from third-party vendors.

The ongoing problem of illegal logging has prompted the national government to update its Illegal Logging Prohibition Act in 2025, requiring stricter due diligence for processors and importers.

Euromonitor reported that 30% of the world's consumers only trust environmental claims when brands provide clear evidence and proof. By staying informed and showing support for stronger forest protection, savvy buyers can help reduce the sale of unethically sourced wood.

