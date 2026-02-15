Popular beach shut down after 'several' sightings of aggressive shark species — and it points to a larger issue

Due to their shallow coastal habitat and aggressive behavior, they are considered among the most dangerous sharks.

Beachgoers in Sydney had a scare after spotting one of the world's most dangerous sharks.

What happened?

Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, was briefly shut down after "several" reported sightings of a bull shark, according to 9News.

All swimmers were ordered to evacuate the water, and no injuries were reported.

Bull sharks are large, aggressive sharks that live in warm coastal waters, such as eastern Australia and the Gulf of Mexico. Uniquely, bull sharks can live in both freshwater and saltwater, and they frequently swim up rivers like the Mississippi.

Due to their shallow coastal habitat and aggressive behavior, bull sharks are considered among the most dangerous sharks.

Why is the shark sighting concerning?

Shark attacks, especially fatal ones, are uncommon — there were only seven fatal shark attacks in 2024, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

However, as ocean temperatures rise due to a warming climate, shark sightings are on the rise, which could lead to an increase in shark attacks.

Warmer ocean temperatures are altering shark migration patterns and bringing them closer to shores. Fish are also affected, which changes sharks' feeding zones and patterns, too.

Sharks get a bad rap. Most shark attacks aren't due to a diet of humans, but rather a case of mistaken identity where sharks confuse swimmers or surfers for seals.

Sharks are crucial predators for marine ecosystems as they keep prey populations in check. Unfortunately, one-third of all shark species are considered endangered, according to Save Our Seas, due to overfishing, habitat loss, and slow reproduction rates.

What's being done to protect sharks and prevent encounters?

Shark-detection technology, such as drones and tagging systems, can give lifeguards and other officials a warning to clear humans from the water.

However, to prevent shark encounters in the long run, humans need to combat the issue that's bringing sharks closer to the coast in the first place: a shifting climate. That means reducing planet-warming pollution whenever possible, from the transport we use to the way we generate energy.

In the meantime, conservationists are working hard to help shark populations recover from heavy overfishing. Establishing shark sanctuaries and tightening restrictions and regulations on fishing are some of the main ways researchers protect shark populations.

If you want to help save sharks, consider donating money to climate causes, like an "adopt a shark" program.

