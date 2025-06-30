Graphic video shows woman being attacked after instigating wild bull: 'Please get away'

We're going to have to retire the phrase "take the bull by the horns" if it's interpreted too literally again.

A woman stubbornly tried to recover some bags from a wild bull on a Mexican beach and paid the price for her risky behavior. The touronsofnationalparks Instagram account (@touronsofnationalparks) shared the unsettling footage, which was originally captured by María Leticia Montaño Casas via Storyful.

In the footage, a woman approaches a bull milling through some bags on a beach located near the popular Cabo San Lucas resort town. Alarmingly, she continues to do so even as the bull gets agitated and fellow beachgoers protest.

"You are really playing with it now," one is heard shouting.



"Please don't do that!" another exclaims. "Please! Please get away!"

Unfortunately, the tourist doesn't get the message and stays in the neighborhood of the bull, still looking to retrieve the bags. The bull takes serious exception and repeatedly charges and strikes the woman with its horns as the onlookers yelp in horror.

The video ends with the woman getting up, as the bull moves back toward the bags. Fortunately, it seems nobody else is willing to confront it after witnessing the spectacle.

FOX11 Los Angeles shared more info on the attack, noting in an earlier video, the woman is seen next to the bull as it eats or grabs something from a bag under her canopy. It's unclear if the woman initiated that encounter, but if so, this is another reminder to never feed wild animals.

It's possible the interaction gave the woman a false sense of security that tourists often get around wild animals, especially while feeding them. FOX11 Los Angeles also relayed that an official from the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone told Mexican outlet El Sudcaliforniano that the beach's proximity to ranches results in frequent encounters like this.

As that sort of thing becomes more common, giving wild animals their space and avoiding conflict is smart not just for your own well-being, but for theirs. Violent encounters can result in their euthanization, even if prompted by humans.

Commenters were alarmed by the woman's behavior.

"Some ppl gotta touch the stove," one remarked.

"You mess with the bull, you get the horns," another declared. "No one has said that yet right?"

A user asked: "What crazy important snacks and sunscreen are worth this?"

