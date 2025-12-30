Locals devastated after tragic discovery on popular beach: 'It was heartbreaking'

Nonprofits and conservation organizations have dedicated resources to solving the problem.

A rare whale was accidentally trapped and entangled in a Thai commercial fishing net, which led to its unfortunate demise. This tragic loss may have been avoided had there been a prompt response to the marine life entanglement. It's placed additional strain on an already vulnerable species.

What's happening?

As the Pattaya Mail reported, a decomposing Bryde's whale carcass was reported to Thailand's Department of Marine and Coastal Resources in early November.

Veerawim Nantawet, a recreational fisherman, discovered the whale remains during a night fishing competition. It was found in the waters off of Koh Ped, which is also known as Monkey Island.

Adult whales of this species weigh between 20 and 30 metric tons, or over 44,000 pounds. This particular whale was found tightly ensnared in a fine-mesh commercial fishing net with additional buoy rope wrapped around its body.

"It was heartbreaking to see such a magnificent animal trapped and left to die," said Nantawet to the Pattaya Mail.

Nantawet believed that, had the commercial fishing crew noticed the entangled whale sooner, its recovery could have been possible.

Why are wildlife entanglements important?

The global population of the Bryde's whale species is uncertain due to limited available data. In many waters, including the Gulf of Thailand, however, conservationists predict these numbers to be as low as a few dozen individuals.

For example, in the Gulf of Mexico, there are an estimated 33 Bryde's whale individuals, according to the Tropical Conservation Institute.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this whale species has a slow reproduction rate. Pregnant females give birth to a single calf every two to three years. These whales spend around nine years to reach maturity and mating age.

Net entanglements threaten marine life species that are already facing a heightened risk of extinction. Commercial and ghost fishing gear can restrain or injure them, resulting in infections, vessel strikes, starvation, or eventual death.

What's being done about wildlife entanglements?

Entanglements are one of the leading causes of deaths in whales in North America, according to the Marine Mammal Center. Ghost fishing gear litters the oceans and poses imminent threats to marine life of all sizes.

Fortunately, nonprofits and conservation organizations have dedicated resources to retrieving abandoned fishing gear from the oceans and turning it into useful products.

The Ocean Legacy Foundation in Canada collects between 800 to 1,000 tons of ghost fishing gear from the waters each year. The foundation has been able to turn the plastic waste into recycled plastic pellets for new products.

Volunteers with a United Kingdom conservation group cleared a massive net measuring 1,300 feet long from the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



