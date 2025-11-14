Stunning donation set to transform vast US nature area: 'Deeply grateful'

A family on Ontario's Bruce Peninsula has donated more than 100 acres of land to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, creating a lasting benefit for both the community and local wildlife.

Members of the organization said, "[We are] deeply grateful" for the gift, which will protect key habitats and strengthen conservation efforts in the region, according to The Owen Sound Sun Times.

According to the NCC, the Van Dorp family property is located southeast of the Ontario town of Wiarton, near Mountain Lake. It combines forests, wetlands, and regenerating fields that were previously valued for recreation and nature appreciation. The land also connects to surrounding conservation areas, which form a vital corridor for wide-ranging mammals and migratory birds on the Bruce Peninsula.

A wide variety of species are supported by the property, including mature sugar maple and American beech trees, which help to shelter wildlife.

The wetlands protect an endangered tree called the black ash, and open fields provide habitat for grassland birds, such as bobolinks and eastern meadowlarks. The property's forests also help nurture the American Hart's-tongue fern, which is provincially and federally listed as at-risk, and support mammals such as the American black bear.

The family's donation was made through Canada's Ecological Gifts Program, which encourages landowners to protect ecologically sensitive areas permanently.

Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said that the gift "marks a meaningful step in strengthening ecological connectivity on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula" and "will help protect ecologically sensitive lands and leave a lasting legacy for future generations," per The Owen Sound Sun Times.

Beyond supporting wildlife, the donated land also benefits local residents. Connected habitats help safeguard clean water, support pollinators, and buffer communities from flooding and extreme weather events.

