Frightening video shows homeowner's accidental encounter with deadly creature in his living room: 'How did he not notice that?'

As cities grow and natural habitats disappear, run-ins between humans and wild animals are becoming more common — and more dangerous. A recent viral video from South Australia is the latest reminder, showing one homeowner accidentally stepping barefoot on one of the world's most venomous snakes inside his home.

What's happening?

In home security footage shared by 7NEWS Australia (@7newsaustralia), a man returns home from a trip to New Zealand, removes his shoes at the door, and unknowingly plants his bare foot directly on a deadly brown snake slithering across his living room.

He quickly leaps back in shock while his cat watches from his arms, seemingly unbothered.

Thankfully, both the man and his cat were unharmed. A local snake catcher was called in to safely remove the reptile, but not before the video racked up hundreds of thousands of views online.

"How did he not notice that?" one viewer commented.

"Zero survival instincts," another wrote.

Why is this snake encounter concerning?

Australia is home to 20 of the 25 most venomous snakes on the planet, and the eastern brown snake — which appears to be the species in the video — is second on that list. Its bite can be fatal if not treated quickly, with symptoms like paralysis and cardiac arrest.

But this isn't just an unlucky one-off. As more land is developed for housing and infrastructure, natural habitats are being destroyed, pushing wildlife into urban and suburban areas.

Combined with heat waves and resource shortages, animals are increasingly forced to seek food, water, and shelter in human spaces. These encounters are happening worldwide, often because animals are stressed, displaced, or cornered due to shrinking ecosystems.

Javelinas have been caught roaming through Texas suburbs, and in Florida, homeowners have faced surprise visits from alligators.

What's being done about dangerous wildlife encounters?

Experts recommend taking steps like sealing up entry points, keeping pet food off the floor, and using weather stripping on doors to help keep wildlife out. But long-term solutions go deeper.

Efforts like the massive wildlife crossing being built in Los Angeles aim to reconnect fragmented habitats, giving animals safe passage and reducing run-ins with people.

In Texas, one homeowner replaced their traditional lawn with a native plant garden, creating a space that supports pollinators and makes it less inviting for larger, more dangerous wildlife.

Protecting ecosystems and encouraging biodiversity can keep wildlife safe and out of our homes. Rewilding your yard with native plants, avoiding feeding wildlife, and picking up litter can all play a role in rebuilding habitats.

