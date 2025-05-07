Researchers deploy high-tech spotters to investigate mysterious brown foam off the coast of Australia: 'Critical to improve understanding'

A strange brown foam off the southern coast of Australia has prompted scientists to deploy high-tech spotter buoys to investigate and gain a better understanding of the situation.

The buoys, manufactured by Sofar, collect and transmit data on factors such as ocean temperature, wave height, and frequency in real time. Miot da Silva, an associate professor at Flinders University, explained the importance in Phys.org of deploying the buoys: "There has been a significant gap in wave information available to researchers, managers, developers, and policymakers. These buoys will make a huge difference."

The idea behind the deployment is to utilize the intelligence gathered by the buoys to help stakeholders develop more effective strategies for protecting and managing coastal waters. Rising ocean temperatures have been alarming scientists for some time as they are leading to an increase in the incidence of extreme weather events and threatening marine wildlife.

The South Australian sea is home to some of the world's most unique, rare, and colorful marine life. For example, the Australian sea lion is endangered because of habitat loss and bycatch from commercial fishing.

The leafy sea dragon feeds on smaller crustaceans while providing a food source for larger predators. Similar in appearance to a seahorse, it's immediately recognizable for the distinctive fins that give it its name. They prefer the cooler rocky reefs of southern and western Australia, so a rise in the ocean's temperature is a direct threat to their long-term survival.

Protecting the vibrant marine biodiversity of South Australia's coastline is made easier and more effective with the aid of accurate information provided by buoys.

As Patrick Hesp, head of Flinders University's Beach and Dune Systems Lab, explained: "The provision of accurate wave data is critical to improve understanding of variations in the hydrodynamic processes that shape coastlines, to inform best coastal management practices, drive the development of marine industries, and to promote and support tourism."

