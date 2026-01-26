Officials issue warning after hikers encounter massive predator on trail: 'Exercise extreme caution'

A national park in Poland urged hikers to be cautious after a brown bear was spotted out of season on a popular hiking trail.

What's happening?

Two videos posted by the Tatra Mountains National Park's official Facebook page show a bear walking around the Kościeliska Valley in southern Poland in late December. The national park advised hikers to "exercise extreme caution" if they encountered the bear by keeping their distance, not running away, taking another route, and not feeding it.

Both videos can be found on TVP World, which summarized the sightings. The coverage did not indicate any interaction between the people and the bear.

Why is this sighting important?

According to Polskie Radio, Tatra's bears typically go into hibernation in November and reemerge in March, which makes this sighting unusual.

Scientists say the warming of the planet is affecting bear hibernation in several ways. For instance, one study found that each one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) increase in low temperatures over winter reduces bear hibernation by six days.

Other 2003 research found that urban black bears in one part of the American West were entering their dens much later or not going into hibernation at all, and tied this to a year-round, reliable source of food from humans.

Meanwhile, other animals are also being affected by the warming of our planet. For instance, higher winter temperatures are altering bird migration patterns.

What's being done about changes in wildlife patterns due to human activity?

When it comes to the overheating of our planet, there are a few actions that people can take to help slow it down. Voting for political candidates who support environmental action is one impactful action, while driving a car less can reduce the amount of troublesome pollution that is released into the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reminds people of the harm of feeding wildlife, encouraging people to instead enjoy them from a distance.

