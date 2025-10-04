Nonprofit unveils exciting plans for vast nature area: 'A major milestone'

"We're going to save this bit so everyone can come up and enjoy it."

British conservationists are working hard to crowdfund the protection and restoration of West Yorkshire habitat, according to the Halifax Courier.

Bridestones Rewilded is in the process of acquiring farmland with grand plans for remediation. It hopes to create pools as an insect habitat in order to attract birds to the area. Curlew, lapwing, red grouse, and golden plover are some of the endangered bird species that have been spotted in the area.

There's a lot of hay left over from cattle grazing that will need to be cleared as well. This clearance would make way for sphagnum mosses and cotton grass. These are the building blocks of a peat bog, which is a form of carbon sequestration twice as effective as forests.

Bridestones Rewilded has recently exchanged contracts for ownership of the 114 acres of land.

"Our mission is to preserve Bridestones Moor as a place where wildlife can thrive and people can connect with nature," said Anthony Arak, co-founder of Bridestones Rewilded, per the Halifax Courier. "Exchanging contracts marks a major milestone but we still need the community's support to complete the purchase and restore the moor."

Bridestones Rewilded hopes the moor will increase local heritage awareness, provide an education platform, and offer excellent views that are accessible to all. This work will likely protect threatened species, capture carbon, and reduce flood risk with the help of small dams as well.

Projects like this highlight the importance of donating to climate causes. Bridestones Rewilded still needs £217,000 to fully fund the project and is running a crowdfunding campaign to minimize how much it needs to borrow. Those interested can donate to the restoration efforts here.

"Land is at a premium, and everyone just wants to build on it," said Bridestones Rewilded ecologist Andrew Cockroft. "We're going to save this bit so everyone can come up and enjoy it."

