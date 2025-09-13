Experts scramble to control harmful growth that has overrun 700,000 acres of US territory — here's what you need to know

Efforts have proven both costly and largely ineffective.

The Brazilian peppertree, one of Florida's most aggressive invasive species, has now overrun vast areas of land, smothering native ecosystems and threatening biodiversity across the state.

What's happening?

As Spectrum News 13 reported in August, Florida's Brazilian peppertree invasion now spans over 700,000 acres (possibly more than 750,000 acres), which is similar to the area of Rhode Island.

Introduced in the 1800s for its bright red berries, the tree has become the state's most widespread invasive plant, forming dense thickets that choke out native vegetation and disrupt entire ecosystems.

As state spending climbs into the millions and chemical treatments have limited lasting effects, Florida faces a growing environmental crisis with no clear end in sight.

Dr. Carey Minteer of the University of Florida told the news outlet that the state spends $2.4 million annually just to manage the trees on conservation lands, and private landowners are footing their own steep bills.

"I've talked to cattle ranchers that are spending $250,000 a year on their cattle ranch alone to be able to control this species," Minteer said, per Spectrum News 13.

With chemical treatments failing and new growth constantly returning, officials and residents alike are struggling to stay ahead of the spread.

Why are invasive species concerning?

Invasive species threaten Florida's fragile ecosystems by crowding out native plants, disrupting wildlife habitats, and increasing wildfire risk.

As global temperatures increase, and native species struggle to adapt, unchecked invasives could permanently alter the landscape, making recovery harder and biodiversity loss more severe.

What's being done about invasive species?

As Spectrum News 13 noted, Florida researchers are fighting the spread of Brazilian peppertrees with a natural predator: the Brazilian peppertree thrip, an insect that weakens the plant and that has been tested to avoid harm to other plant species.

Cities like Palm Bay are enforcing local ordinances requiring homeowners to remove the trees or face fines, per the outlet. Residents can help by clearing invasive plants, planting native species, and reporting outbreaks.

While complete eradication isn't realistic, these efforts aim to contain the damage and restore balance to Florida's ecosystems through science, policy, and community action.

