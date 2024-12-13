  • Outdoors Outdoors

College students team up to tackle concerning issue plaguing their campus: 'It's really important'

The event became a competition to see how many they could remove in just an hour.

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: Eckerd College

Students at Eckerd College have teamed up to remove an invasive species that has threatened their campus. The student-run Environmental Responsibility Committee organized an event to spread climate awareness about the invasive Brazilian peppertree, per a school release.

An aggressive flowering plant, the Brazilian peppertree is an invasive species that has caused problems across the state of Florida. Brazilian peppertrees grow in dense groups that out-compete native plants. What's worse, the Brazilian peppertree is also toxic to certain wildlife species, according to the Eckerd College summary

In fact, Brazilian peppertrees have allelopathic properties, according to Biology and Environmental Science Professor Beth Forys. This means the plant releases chemicals that can hinder the growth of other surrounding plants. 

In an effort to educate students on invasive species, the Eckerd College Organization of Students' Environmental Responsibility Committee invited Professor Forys to lecture on Brazilian peppertrees. Forys began her discussion on the ecological consequences the invasive species has on Florida's environment before teaching students how to properly identify and remove it. 

Following the lecture, students headed outside to put their new skills to the test, using hedge clippers and shovels to remove Brazilian pepper plants from campus. The event became a competition to see how many Brazilian peppertrees they could remove in just an hour. 

Invasive species pose a direct threat to the local environment. By spreading climate awareness and taking action to remove harmful plants, students at Eckerd College are leaving a positive impact on their campus.

For homeowners especially, removing invasive species can be a major headache. Invasive species are not only difficult to extract but also expensive to deal with. 

When gardening in your yard, it's always best to stick to native species. Planting species local to your area ensures you aren't adding an invasive plant to the environment. 

Native plants also offer numerous benefits, including conserving water, reducing time and money on lawn maintenance, and promoting the health of the local ecosystem. 

"It's really important to give back to our campus and give back to the natural environment, and it's a fun way to help out and learn more," sophomore and co-director of the Environmental Responsibility Committee's big events Natalie Gransky said in the school's release. She urged students across all majors to get involved in environmental action on campus.

