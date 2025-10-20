Officials place urgent warning on popular tree after concerning discovery: 'Negatively impacting this country'

The issue imposes a financial burden, causing billions of dollars in damage each year.

Bradford pear trees are beautiful and popular among homeowners because of their fluffy blooms and vibrant red color. However, they are also an invasive species that is harming local ecosystems in Indiana and elsewhere.

What's happening?

As the Indy Star reported, Bradford pear trees are ruining natural landscapes due to their cross-pollination and seed dispersal. The trees are taking over areas that were once home to native grasses and flowers around Indianapolis.

Biologists and horticulturists are asking people to cut down their Bradford pear trees to prevent this invasive species from running rampant in the area.

"To be frank, if we continue to adorn our landscapes with invasive plants from other countries (in essence, celebrating the natural beauty of other countries instead of our own), then we are negatively impacting this country," Dawn Slack from the State of Indiana Cooperative Invasive Species Management told the Indy Star.

Why is controlling invasive species important?

When invasive species are allowed to spread, they outcompete native plants and reduce the natural food supply for nearby animals and insects.

Invasive species contribute to the decline and extinction of native populations that are essential to the global food chain. In this way, they disrupt the natural balance of ecosystems and can even impact human health by spreading disease.

Economically, invasive plants impose a financial burden, causing billions of dollars in damage each year by disrupting utilities, harming crops, and threatening livestock.

What's being done to limit the spread of invasive species?

In Indiana, programs are in place to combat invasive species and reduce their presence in local communities.

For example, Hamilton County, Indiana, residents can remove invasive plant species and qualify to receive free native trees to replace them. Also, the city of Carmel, Indiana, has removed dozens of invasive pear trees as part of a long-term plan to phase them out of local ecosystems.

Elsewhere, scientists have been working on sustainable solutions to controlling invasive species to preserve forests, cities, and rural areas.

You can do your part to raise awareness about critical climate issues, like invasive plants, by learning which plants are invasive where you live and advocating for removal programs.

You can also set a positive example for your friends and neighbors by rewilding your yard and restoring native plant and animal habitats where you live.

