New Jersey bans 'dead fish'-smelling trees, labels them a public safety threat

"All of these trees cause environmental problems in the areas where they are banned. It's a good thing."

Every rose may have its thorn, but at least every bloom isn't a burden. New Jersey is fed up with the Bradford pear's foul-smelling blossoms and has banned the tree under law.

However, the Garden State's problems with the Bradford pear go far beyond the sensory offense. According to NJ.com, officials warned that the trees pose public safety risks.

Bradford pears, also known as Callery pears, have weak branch structures, making them a property liability and an active danger to people because they are susceptible to storm damage.

The pink blooms that have made them a popular ornamental tree are also hiding a secret beyond their stench. Their dead fish odor attracts flies rather than bees or butterflies.

New Jersey is one of a handful of states that have banned the Bradford pear. Other states are at least rewarding residents for removing the nuisance trees and replacing them with similarly stunning native alternatives.

Initially, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture introduced the Bradford pear to the country in 1917, the hope was that the species would increase fruit production amid a blight, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Instead, its dense growth outcompetes beneficial species for resources, harming biodiversity.

In New Jersey, the new bill S1029 prohibits anyone from propagating or importing Bradford pears, along with 29 other nonnative plants, without a waiver.

According to NJ.com, this part of the law will go into effect 13 months after its January signing. The ban will expand in four years to the sale, export, and distribution of outlawed plants, including English ivy and tree of heaven (or tree of hell, depending on who you ask).

Responses to the news have been mixed. One Redditor in r/treelaw lamented what they falsely suggested was a blanket ban on "beautiful" trees, but commenters quickly set the record straight.

"All of these trees cause environmental problems in the areas where they are banned. It's a good thing," one person said.

"Imagine advocating for more tree of heaven, lol," another said.

"If you come across a line that seems counterintuitive or confusing, like 'beautiful trees are now banned,' you should be skeptical that whoever wrote the line is trying to manipulate you," a third pointed out.

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