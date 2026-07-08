English boy, 3, faces more surgeries after zoo crocodile ordeal, and donors raise £25,000

"We still don't know the extent of his feeling, movement and function."

A 3-year-old boy seriously hurt in a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Cambridgeshire, England, is likely to undergo further surgery and a long rehabilitation process, ITV News reported.

What happened?

A child suffered critical injuries in the crocodile enclosure on June 18 at Johnsons of Old Hurst after a man reportedly pushed him into the enclosure. Cambridgeshire police detained a 30-year-old Norfolk man on suspicion of attempted murder. He was later released on bail after officers said he had been "assessed as not being fit for interview," according to ITV News.

Since the incident, the child's family says they have been "living at the hospital," with the child undergoing five procedures and expected to have at least two more.

"These last two weeks have been a very uncertain and unsettling time. This uncertainty remains as we still don't know the extent of his feeling, movement and function in both of his arms, wrists and hands. This will only be identified after casts and bandages are able to be removed and he can begin his rehabilitation journey," the parents shared in an update on GoFundMe.

What is being done?

With both parents still away from work, more than £25,000 in donations has helped cover everyday expenses, according to ITV News' coverage published July 4.

Three days later, donations had hit nearly £62,000. According to the fundraiser, the parents said, "Further donations will be used to support our son's rehabilitation and to give back to the hospital who have helped us in many ways during this challenging time."

The zoo also previously thanked the people who responded during the emergency.

In a social media post, Johnsons of Old Hurst said, per ITV News, "Everyone who was on site that day acted with incredible speed and determination."

"We are extremely grateful for everyone's generosity," the parents wrote. "We could never thank you enough for the support you have given our family in this horrible time."

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