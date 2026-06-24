After 3-year-old ends up in zoo's crocodile enclosure, police arrest man on attempted murder charges

"We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other."

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a 3-year-old boy after the child was found in a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in England.

According to CBS News, the small child, who was in "critical but stable" condition as of June 18, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Although it isn't clear to what extent the crocodiles contributed to the child's injuries, the BBC has reported that at least one of the crocodiles attacked the toddler.

CBS News cited Cambridgeshire Constabulary, which said the incident occurred at Johnsons of Old Hurst. In addition to hosting a zoo, the site also serves as a farm shop, butchery, steakhouse, and cafe. The facility is roughly 20 miles northwest of Cambridge.

Police said the force's major crime unit is investigating the incident and that one 30-year-old adult male is in custody on suspicion of trying to kill the child.

One detective involved in the case, Verity McCann, told the press that "we do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other."

Andy Johnson, who runs the zoo, told the BBC that after the child was seen in the enclosure, his wife, Tracey, jumped in to rescue him. She did not suffer any serious injuries despite putting herself in grave danger to help the child.

The incident reportedly occurred despite the various safety precautions in and around the enclosure, including metal fencing, raised platforms, and steel mesh.

The director of the National Centre for Reptile Welfare, Chris Newman, explained to the BBC that, "I know Tracey very well and she's a lovely lady, and it's nothing more than I'd expect from her. She'd always put her own life at risk to save someone else. She's an extraordinary lady and very brave."

The zoo's Tropical House, where the crocodiles are found, was temporarily closed as investigations unfolded.

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