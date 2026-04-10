Footage of controversial ocean trawling drives outrage online: 'Should have been banned yesterday'

"It smashes its way across [the] seabed destroying nearly everything in its path."

David Attenborough, beloved broadcaster and naturalist widely recognized for his inspiring nature documentaries, recently stirred some heated reactions via his 2025 documentary "Ocean with David Attenborough​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‌﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​﻿‍﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍​﻿​‌​﻿​​​‍﻿‌​﻿‍​​﻿​​​﻿‌‌‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿​‌‌‍‌‌​‍﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿​​​﻿​‌​﻿‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌​​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍​﻿‍‌​﻿​​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌﻿﻿‌‍​‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍‌​​﻿​‌​﻿​‌​﻿‌﻿‌‍​‍​﻿‌​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​﻿‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‌‌‍‌‌​﻿‍​​﻿‍‌‌‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍​‌​﻿‌​​﻿​​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍​‌﻿‌​​﻿﻿﻿‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌﻿​‍‌‍﻿​​﻿﻿‌‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​​‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍​﻿​‌​﻿​​​‍﻿‌​﻿‍​​﻿​​​﻿‌‌‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿​‌‌‍‌‌​‍﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿​​​﻿​‌​﻿‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌​​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍​﻿‍‌​﻿​​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​‍‌‍‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌﻿﻿‌‍​‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍‌​​﻿​‌​﻿​‌​﻿‌﻿‌‍​‍​﻿‌​​﻿​﻿​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​﻿‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‌‌‍‌‌​﻿‍​​﻿‍‌‌‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍​‌​﻿‌​​﻿​​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍​‌﻿‌​​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌‍‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿‌‌‌‍​‍‌‍﻿​‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​​‍​‍‌﻿﻿‌."

A clip from the film, originally released on Disney+ last year, gained thousands of likes after X user Simon (@mvt_vts13) reposted it on April 8 with the caption "Ban trawling. Should have been banned yesterday."

ban trawling. should have been banned yesterday https://t.co/Vpy7fdqOwy — Simon (@mvt_vts13) April 8, 2026

The original post shows a clip of a large industrial bottom trawler being dragged along the ocean floor. Various sea creatures are seen rapidly swimming away to avoid getting swept up in the giant net, where they would inevitably meet their demise.

"It smashes its way across [the] seabed destroying nearly everything in its path," part of the caption read.

Bottom trawling, an industrial fishing technique used to hunt marine life en masse, "produces carbon dioxide emissions on the scale of global aviation every year," Enric Sala, Executive Director of Pristine Seas, told National Geographic.

"The tragic scenes of bottom trawling in ​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‌﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​﻿‍﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍​﻿​‌​﻿​​​‍﻿‌​﻿‍​​﻿​​​﻿‌‌‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿​‌‌‍‌‌​‍﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿​​​﻿​‌​﻿‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌​​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍​﻿‍‌​﻿​​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌﻿﻿‌‍​‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‍​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌‌​﻿‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿​‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​﻿‌‍​﻿‌​​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍​​﻿​​‌‍‌‍​﻿​‌‌‍​﻿​﻿‍​‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‌​﻿‌﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍​‌﻿‌​​﻿﻿﻿‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌﻿​‍‌‍﻿​​﻿﻿‌‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​​‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍​﻿​‌​﻿​​​‍﻿‌​﻿‍​​﻿​​​﻿‌‌‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿​‌‌‍‌‌​‍﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿​​​﻿​‌​﻿‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌​​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍​﻿‍‌​﻿​​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​‍‌‍‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌﻿﻿‌‍​‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‍​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌‌​﻿‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿​‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​﻿‌‍​﻿‌​​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍​​﻿​​‌‍‌‍​﻿​‌‌‍​﻿​﻿‍​‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‌​﻿‌﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍​‌﻿‌​​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌‍‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿‌‌‌‍​‍‌‍﻿​‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​​‍​‍‌﻿﻿‌'Ocean with David Attenborough​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‌﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​﻿‍﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍​﻿​‌​﻿​​​‍﻿‌​﻿‍​​﻿​​​﻿‌‌‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿​‌‌‍‌‌​‍﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿​​​﻿​‌​﻿‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌​​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍​﻿‍‌​﻿​​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌﻿﻿‌‍​‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‍​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌‌​﻿‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿​‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿‌​​﻿‍​​﻿​‍‌‍​﻿​﻿‍‌‌‍​‌​﻿​​​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌​﻿‌﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍​‌﻿‌​​﻿﻿﻿‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌﻿​‍‌‍﻿​​﻿﻿‌‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​​‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‍​‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍​﻿​‌​﻿​​​‍﻿‌​﻿‍​​﻿​​​﻿‌‌‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿​‌‌‍‌‌​‍﻿‌​﻿‍‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​‍﻿‌​﻿​​​﻿​‌​﻿‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌​​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍​﻿‍‌​﻿​​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌​​‍‌‍‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌﻿﻿‌‍​‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍‌‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‍​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌‌​﻿‍‌‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿​‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​​‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍‌​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​‌​​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​﻿​​​﻿​​​﻿‌​​﻿‍​​﻿​‍‌‍​﻿​﻿‍‌‌‍​‌​﻿​​​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‌​﻿‌﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​‍​﻿​‍​‍‌‌​﻿‌‌‌​‌​​‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿‍​‌﻿‌​​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌‍‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿‌‌‌‍​‍‌‍﻿​‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​​‍​‍‌﻿﻿‌,' the first of their kind, are fit for a horror film."

Bottom trawling is linked to an excessive amount of unnecessary animal deaths, especially in the form of bycatch, where unintended catches are killed and thrown back in the water.

The aggressive and invasive nature by which the trawl net is dragged across the ocean floor also devastates vulnerable habitats that marine creatures rely on, such as coral reefs and kelp forests.

Despite the overwhelming negative impacts, bottom trawling is still permitted in areas around the world — even in regions that are specifically protected for marine conservation.

Commenters on the post were nothing short of horrified.

"Makes me wanna throw up. Look at that manta ray trying to escape this. All of them. Everything being ripped up behind them," said one user.

"They deserve to live like anyone else. So vile," another said of the affected marine life.

One commenter advised others to research where they buy seafood to avoid contributing to these destructive practices.

"Don't buy seafood from these companies and countries," they urged.

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