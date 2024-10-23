At least 21 killed after 'earthquake-like sounds' awaken residents in the night: 'I thought it was an earthquake'

Bosnia declared a state of emergency after flash floods triggered landslides, killing at least 21 people and leaving many without power. The water and debris wiped out bridges and roads in the central part of the country.

What's happening?

Cities in central Bosnia, such as Jablanica, Konjic, Fojnica, and Kreševo, were hard hit by a major flood in early October that inundated residential areas. The heaviest rain fell at night as many people slept.

"I thought it was an earthquake," said Donja Jablanica resident Alka Gusic, per the Guardian. The landslide hit overnight. She was saddened to see the scene the following morning when she left her home to go outside.

"I saw my brother's son being pulled out. He was lying on the ground – it was obvious [he was dead]." Gusic is mourning the loss of her brother and his family. The landslide also sent her son to the hospital.

The flood submerged homes, businesses, and farmland in the region. The IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has responded by delivering food and hygiene packages to families impacted by the flooding.

Why are flash floods in Bosnia important?

Our overheating planet means more landslides caused by flooding are coming. Atmospheric rivers — long, narrow corridors of water vapor in the atmosphere that carry moisture from the tropics to higher latitudes — are becoming more dangerous.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to a NASA study, "the frequency of the most intense atmospheric river storms is projected to nearly double." Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey say that over 40% of the United States alone is at risk of devastating landslides.

This spring, Brazil endured its worst flooding in nearly 80 years. Days of heavy rain triggered landslides in the southern part of the country, killing more than 140 people. Scientists believe the world's warming climate contributed to the disaster. Warmer air can hold more water, which can bring heavier rainfall and make flooding events like this worse.

What's being done about Bosnia's disaster?

Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Montenegro deployed rescue teams to Bosnia's flood zones. Countries like Albania, Türkiye, Montenegro, Hungary, and Romania provided more than 5,500 shelter items.

🗣️ What would you do if natural disasters were threatening your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I thank all the countries that have stepped up to support Bosnia and Herzegovina," said Janez Lenarčič, the European commissioner for crisis management. "This is a strong expression of EU solidarity in a time of great need."

United Hands for Relief & Development is taking donations to help Bosnia recover. Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) also helps vulnerable people from marginalized communities. CARE has been working in the Balkans region for over thirty years.

It is important to spread the word about how heat-trapping gases are supercharging Earth's atmosphere and making flooding and landslide disasters more likely in many parts of the world. You can also make sure your voice is heard at the ballot box by voting for pro-climate candidates.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.