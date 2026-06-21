'Much better than lawn': Gardener's lush front yard wins praise for stunning design

"This looks super clean, very nice!"

A DIY gardener's grass-free front yard has drawn praise for showing how an urban space can feel green and inviting without depending on water-hungry turf.

Instead of a traditional lawn, the front yard uses a mix of herbs, cacti, yuccas, agave, and trees to create a more water-wise landscape.

What happened?

A homeowner in the American Southwest shared a carefully planned front yard built around hardy plants that can handle dry conditions.

Rather than centering the space on turf, the design relies on layered plantings and low-growing greenery to break up hardscape edges while adding texture and privacy.

"I wanted to share our urban front garden," the Redditor wrote. "My hope is that they'll eventually provide a little more shade and privacy while keeping the garden feeling lush, welcoming, and appropriate."

The comments quickly turned into a plant-ID thread, with readers pointing to Italian cypress, rosemary, and a chaste tree that had been shaped into tree form. Those selections fit the region's dry climate while contributing to the yard's neat, structured appearance.

Why does it matter?

Replacing even part of a conventional lawn can reduce the need for mowing, trimming, and fertilizing, helping save both time and money. It can also cut water bills, especially in drought-prone regions.

Homeowners can experiment with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or full xeriscaping, depending on their climate and goals. Even a partial lawn replacement can offer many of the same benefits while making a yard more resilient and easier to maintain.

Natural yards can also support pollinators and other wildlife while reducing the need for chemical inputs.

What are people saying?

Readers were complimentary about the overall design. One commenter wrote, "This looks super clean, very nice!"

Another said, "Much better than lawn!"

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