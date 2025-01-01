Government announces plan to tap into 1% of unrestricted budget for long-term solution to critical global issue: 'A pioneering approach'

The program offers new income opportunities through Payment for Ecosystem Services for farmers and rural communities.

Bogotá, Colombia, is rethinking how cities handle water shortages — and it's putting people first.

With nearly 750,000 residents affected, the city's new plan focuses on restoring ecosystems and using tools like water tariffs and conservation incentives to get the job done.

According to Conservation International, the Green Climate Fund-backed plan will restore 15,000 hectares of land using those tools and public funds.

"We are profoundly thankful to the Green Climate Fund for recognizing and prioritizing this critical initiative," Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán said.

"Additionally, Bogotá will also introduce a new component in the water tariff to finance environmental investments in these watersheds," Galán continued.

The program offers new income opportunities through Payment for Ecosystem Services for farmers and rural communities. For families in urban areas, it means a more reliable water supply and a safeguard against extreme weather events such as flooding. And for Bogotá itself, it's a long-term investment in keeping its high-altitude ecosystems healthy.

Bogotá plans to invest 1% of its unrestricted budget in conservation efforts, supported by the water tariff to ensure long-term funding. Backed by $11 million from Colombia's Ministry of Environment, this project is shifting the focus from short-term fixes to lasting solutions that prioritize sustainability and real impacts.

"The Bogotá water project concept is a pioneering approach to addressing urban water security in the face of climate change," said Henry Gonzalez, chief investment officer of the Green Climate Fund.

What makes this project special is its focus on nature-based solutions. Bogotá confronts climate challenges by restoring wetlands, forests, and other key ecosystems. This turns them into natural long-term defenses against droughts and floods while also saving money for cities and individuals.

This focus on nature-based solutions reflects a broader shift happening worldwide. In the U.S., programs like the Inflation Reduction Act are supporting clean energy upgrades, helping homeowners cut costs while making infrastructure more sustainable.

"This project embodies the kind of innovative, nature-based solutions we need to meet our global climate and sustainable development goals," Gonzalez said.

Bogotá's initiative is tackling some big challenges, putting both people and the environment first. It's setting a sustainable example that could reshape how cities everywhere approach climate resilience and water security.

