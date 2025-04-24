Viral video captures surprising moment pet owner catches house cat interacting with wild animal: 'That's different'

It is not an uncommon fear among outdoor enthusiasts that they might encounter a wild animal in their natural habitat. And there is no shortage of news stories that feed into that fear.

But perhaps even scarier is when animals wander from their natural habitats to ours.

What's happening?

@soulboundsaga I thought she was yelling at birds again I was NOT expecting that! ♬ Shadow the guard cat - SoulBoundSaga

A recent viral video posted to TikTok shows one such instance. SoulBoundSaga (@soulboundsaga) is filming his cat, who is gazing out the window, when he realizes she's face to face with a couple of bobcats wandering in the backyard.

"Oh, that's different," he exclaims.

Why are wild animal encounters important?

This is not an isolated incident. For instance, reports of coyotes attacking pets in Los Angeles County are regular occurrences. And there are plenty of videos on the internet of bears pawing through garbage cans next to residential areas.

There are many contributing factors to incidents such as these, but human population growth and expansion play a central role. As neighborhoods grow, the traditional habitats of many animals have been destroyed. Their resources, such as food and water, have also declined due to the changing climate, which makes it more likely they will wander farther distances looking for sustenance.

This is a problem on two fronts. First, encounters with wild animals are dangerous to humans, the animals themselves, and our pets. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for pets to be killed and then for the wild animals themselves to be euthanized out of a concern for public safety.

But the environmental implications are also huge. All animals and plant life contribute to our diverse, thriving ecosystems. To keep our environment healthy and our food sources secure, it is imperative that we preserve and protect biodiversity in any way we can.

What's being done about it?

There are many ways we can combat this issue. According to Christopher Schell, an ecologist and assistant professor at the Berkeley Rausser College of Natural Resources, "Looking forward, as our human footprint continues to expand globally, the ultimate success of wildlife will rest in our ability to establish healthy, equitable, and functioning cities."

A wide array of conservation projects is at the heart of that effort. Individuals have made massive land donations that allow wildlife to live peacefully undisturbed. Scientists have worked to clone animals in the wild, allowing them to repopulate dwindling numbers. Researchers have even studied the genetic makeup of trees to help proactively conserve them.

Commenters on the original post were worried about the cat, with one writing, "Please tell me she's an indoor only cat."

Others were shocked by the video. One commenter asked, "Where in the world are Bobcats just walking around in backyards ...?"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.