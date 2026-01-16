Driver captures incredible video of wild predator dashing across roadway: 'Did not see him until he moved'

"Still cannot believe I saw this in real life!!"

A TikToker captured an incredible wildlife sighting while making a routine drive in one of the country's oldest states.

What's happening?

The Eep Queen (@queenoftheeeps) shared their "most notable wildlife moment of the year" from a "daily country road commute" in Virginia.

Until it moved, the bobcat was camouflaged behind green grass and dead yellow stalks.

"Still cannot believe I saw this in real life!! Truly have never seen one in nature in my entire life," they wrote.

Why is this important?

While exciting, the encounter may have been the result of human intrusion on wildlife habitat or a resource shortage. Like other places around the world, the United States was once an untouched landscape where animals roamed free, and Indigenous tribes hunted and trapped them while developing early agricultural practices.

European settlers pushed out Native Americans, decimating populations with war and disease. Wildlife, too, has been squeezed from its traditional ranges, and rising temperatures are making things harder.

The bobcat is the only wild cat in Old Dominion, according to Maymont — just as it is in neighboring Maryland, where a first sighting was recently recorded — and nine in 10 bobcat deaths are the result of hunting or trapping. The solitary creatures live 10-14 years in the wild and feed on small game such as rodents, which keeps dangerous ticks in check, as well as the occasional deer or livestock.

The spotted or mottled animal avoids human activity.

What's being done about human-wildlife encounters?

If you come across a wild animal, give it plenty of space. In the case of Virginian bobcats, which don't pose many risks, per the Department of Wildlife Resources, they can be kept away with fencing.

Other simple measures widely applicable to coexisting with animals include securing trash, refraining from leaving pet food outside, and closing up openings around buildings and under homes. If there's a problem, contact a licensed trapper or wildlife authorities.

It took a moment for the creator to train their camera on the bobcat.

"Oh, my God. That's so cool. Can you see him?" they asked, gasping. "No way."

One user responded, "I in fact did NOT see him until he moved."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



