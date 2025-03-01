  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourists nearly stumble upon dangerous predator while staring at their phones: 'Naive people'

"Every time I see something like this, it reminds me to put my phone away."

by Lindy Whitehouse
An amazing video of a bobcat catching its dinner in Yosemite National Park has garnered attention — but not for the reasons you might think.

The video, posted on the r/nationalparks subreddit, shows the bobcat walking along a boardwalk before jumping into the grass and pouncing on its unsuspecting prey.

But the two people behind the bobcat received the most attention online, as it was clear they didn't see the bobcat they were approaching. They were glued to their phones and didn't realize they were getting so close to a potentially dangerous encounter. "I'll never understand why these types of people even go to national parks or outdoors in general," one commenter wrote.

Remaining alert and aware of your surroundings in the wilderness is important. National parks are home to a variety of flora and fauna, which makes them exciting to visit, but close encounters with some of these animals could be dangerous.

The National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards away from most animals and 100 yards away from big predators such as wolves and bears. Respecting wild animals and giving them space allows you to view them in their natural habitat while ensuring their safety and yours. Disregarding these rules can lead to life-threatening situations for both people and wildlife, especially as animals that attack or get too used to humans' presence are often euthanized.

Increased human-wildlife interactions threaten many native species and lead to population declines. Bobcats, in particular, are threatened by habitat loss, collisions with vehicles, and poisoning from rodenticides.

Several people in the comments were frustrated by the visitors' lack of awareness. "The parks are completely filled with naive people who have no respect for or knowledge of the wildlife in the parks," one person wrote.

Another added, "Every time I see something like this, it reminds me to put my phone away."

