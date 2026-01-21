  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker captures alarming video of wild predator dashing across trail: 'Too close for comfort'

"I stopped to record the sound."

by Kate Saxton
After this harrowing close encounter with a bobcat, it's more important than ever to stay aware of your surroundings while in nature.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user shared a video of a close call with a bobcat on a hiking trail. It's a reminder to stay aware of your surroundings while out in nature.

What's happening?

The user titled the video, "Scary moment on the trail," and added a caption that described the moment the animal "got too close for comfort." 

Scary moment on the trail
by inhiking

"First time coming across a bobcat on the trail," the caption read. "I saw them run across the trail and down the mountain ahead of me so I stopped to record the sound."

The video itself showed little more than the woods around the hiking trail until the last few frames, where a small, four-legged figure could be seen running toward the trail. The video was quiet except for a not-so-faint bleating sound, like an animal's call. The clip cut before the animal reached the trail.

Why are wild animal encounters important?

Wild animals, including but not limited to predators, can pose a threat to humans due to their unpredictable nature. No encounter is a safe encounter, and they should be avoided at all costs to prevent harm to humans or animals.

Unfortunately, wildlife encounters catch people by surprise and often result in serious injury or death. Interactions between humans and wild animals are becoming more frequent due to sprawling human populations, resource shortages, and habitat destruction. 

What's being done about habitat destruction?

Many groups — local, national, and global — work to preserve animal habitats. Protecting wildlife protects humans and animals alike. 

Humans should enter nature as cautious visitors rather than entitled owners. Hikers, especially, should remain vigilant even while on marked trails. Limiting exposure doesn't have to mean limiting time outside. It just requires a little extra attention to the environment.

