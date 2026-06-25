Florida deputy wrangles 9-foot boa after homeowner finds non-native giant in her yard

The sighting reflects how closely human and wild spaces now overlap.

A Florida homeowner found an alarming surprise in her yard: a giant snake. Authorities identified the animal as a 9-foot boa constrictor, a species that is not native to Florida.

What happened?

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a resident asked for help after spotting a large snake outside her home. The sheriff's office shared photos showing Corporal T. Kramer holding the uninvited boa.

Officials said deputies safely got the snake under control, and Animal Control later took custody of it.

In the images, Kramer appears to be carefully handling the hefty snake as he shows off the incredible creature for the camera.

Why does it matter?

Non-native animals turning up in neighborhoods are often linked to human activity. Because boa constrictors are not part of Florida's native wildlife, officials generally remove them to reduce potential damage to local ecosystems.

Large constrictors can prey on native animals, and place added strain on habitats already dealing with development, pollution, and other disruptions. The sighting reflects how closely human and wild spaces now overlap.

In many cases, non-native reptiles enter the environment because of the exotic pet trade, whether by escape or intentional release. As neighborhoods continue expanding into natural areas, residents are also more likely to encounter animals that once would have remained farther from people.

Local agencies must spend time and resources responding to unexpected wildlife calls, and homeowners may need to think about pets, children, and yard safety.

Environmental decisions — from which animals are sold as pets to how land is developed — can have visible consequences right outside someone's door.

What are people saying?

The sheriff's office characterized the sighting as a serious but manageable wildlife incident. Deputies removed the snake without anyone, including the animal, being hurt. The episode reflects concerns wildlife officials have long raised about invasive species in Florida.

"It's not every day one of our deputies catches a 9-foot python. A resident discovered the snake in her yard, and the deputy safely captured it," the department wrote in the post.

However, commenters were quick to point out that it was a boa constrictor, not a python. "Looks like a red tail boa," one person wrote.

Others were just happy that officials were there to safely remove it.

"Nice job! Looks like it was a solid catch," one person wrote.

Another commenter added: "That is amazing deputy. Our raccoons, bobcats, and small mammals had almost disappeared from our forest."

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