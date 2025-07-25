  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials raise red flags after finding 2-foot-long creature under town's wharf: 'We want the public to continue to be vigilant'

Regional governments are working to eliminate the creature.

by Mike Taylor
Regional governments are working to eliminate the creature.

Photo Credit: iStock

An invasive aquatic worm has put officials of a remote island on high alert.

What's happening?

A nearly 2-foot specimen found under a wharf in Bluff Harbour prompted warnings and surveillance measures, Radio New Zealand reported.

The discovery was thought to be a Mediterranean fanworm. It measured 59 centimeters (23 inches).

"We're unclear if the marine pest is more widespread in Bluff waters, so we're planning further surveys to confirm its spread as a part of response planning," Environment Southland spokesperson David Adamson said. "... We want the public to continue to be vigilant and report sightings as well as ensure their gear and hulls are clean. We also need to know if this pest is elsewhere in Southland."

Why is this important?

Invasive species outcompete native species for resources, damaging ecosystems and costing communities ridiculous sums of money.

The Mediterranean fanworm can regenerate parts and has been in the country since 2008. It may have arrived as a hitchhiker on a boat. The filter feeder grows in dense colonies, with up to 1,000 individuals in 1 square meter.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

This presents a problem for mussels, oysters, scallops, and other sea creatures that are harvested for human consumption. Larvae can also live without anchoring for 20 days, making the animals difficult to eradicate. 

What's being done about the Mediterranean fanworm?

Regional governments are working to eliminate the creature from harbors and other marine environments.

In addition to cleaning boating equipment and fishing gear, residents can help ensure the species doesn't spread by maintaining antifouling paint on vessels, which should be redone every year or two. Hulls should always be checked before moving to a new area, and heavily fouled craft should not be cleaned underwater, which only spreads pests.

Locals were asked to contact Environment Southland with a clear photo of a possible sighting or use the Southland PestHub.

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x