Officials raise red flags after finding 2-foot-long creature under town's wharf: 'We want the public to continue to be vigilant'

An invasive aquatic worm has put officials of a remote island on high alert.

What's happening?

A nearly 2-foot specimen found under a wharf in Bluff Harbour prompted warnings and surveillance measures, Radio New Zealand reported.

The discovery was thought to be a Mediterranean fanworm. It measured 59 centimeters (23 inches).

"We're unclear if the marine pest is more widespread in Bluff waters, so we're planning further surveys to confirm its spread as a part of response planning," Environment Southland spokesperson David Adamson said. "... We want the public to continue to be vigilant and report sightings as well as ensure their gear and hulls are clean. We also need to know if this pest is elsewhere in Southland."

Why is this important?

Invasive species outcompete native species for resources, damaging ecosystems and costing communities ridiculous sums of money.

The Mediterranean fanworm can regenerate parts and has been in the country since 2008. It may have arrived as a hitchhiker on a boat. The filter feeder grows in dense colonies, with up to 1,000 individuals in 1 square meter.

This presents a problem for mussels, oysters, scallops, and other sea creatures that are harvested for human consumption. Larvae can also live without anchoring for 20 days, making the animals difficult to eradicate.

What's being done about the Mediterranean fanworm?

Regional governments are working to eliminate the creature from harbors and other marine environments.

In addition to cleaning boating equipment and fishing gear, residents can help ensure the species doesn't spread by maintaining antifouling paint on vessels, which should be redone every year or two. Hulls should always be checked before moving to a new area, and heavily fouled craft should not be cleaned underwater, which only spreads pests.

Locals were asked to contact Environment Southland with a clear photo of a possible sighting or use the Southland PestHub.

