Boaters thrilled after capturing remarkable footage of massive ocean creature: 'Bad day not to be on the ocean'

A tour group off the coast of San Diego enjoyed the rarest of pleasures when they saw — and heard — one of the largest creatures on the planet.

On "the most amazing blue whale Monday ever," as San Diego Whale Watch described it on Facebook, the expedition came in contact with the 90-foot mammal, which surfaced and circled the boat.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 90 feet is about as large as North Pacific blue whales grow, though their Antarctic brethren can reach 110 feet and 330,000 pounds.

Blue whales are not only the largest animals on Earth, but they are also among the loudest; their cries and grunts can be heard by other whales hundreds of miles away, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

A report by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute has raised concerns that warming ocean waters may be leading to a reduction in their sonic activity, as Accuweather observed.

But the San Diego whale watchers heard the "most incredible" noise when the blue whale exhaled, a sound "so percussive that the whole atmosphere vibrates."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

It was a "bad day not to be on the ocean," the boat tour company said.

How rare was the sighting? Only "1% of whale watchers … have seen this critically endangered marine mammal," said Greg, one of the guides.

Indeed, over the past two centuries, the number of blue whales worldwide has declined from an estimated 350,000 to somewhere between 10,000 and 25,000, according to Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

But the news isn't all bad for the mighty mammal. With the help of conservation efforts to alleviate continuing threats to the population, such as vehicle strikes and fishing gear entanglement, the blue whale population is increasing globally, per NOAA.

An increasing whale population is a boon to the environment, as they play a vital role in preserving marine ecosystems.

The World Wildlife Fund noted that large whales can sequester "an estimated 33 tons" of planet-warming carbon dioxide. Meanwhile, as Stop Killing Whales observed, they also provide food sources for ocean creatures for 50 years at the end of their lives.

Beyond their importance to ocean environments and concerns over their endangered status, blue whales are a source of fascination. The whale watching industry offers opportunities to seek out the gentle giants in the United States and worldwide, encouraging conservation efforts.

Joseph La, who captured his own video of the 90-foot blue on the tour, posted on Facebook that it was an "awesome time out there."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.