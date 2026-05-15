'Seeing it for the first time in my life': Social media user seeks help identifying blue-tailed creature found in yard

"The first rule about skink club is that you have to talk about skink club!"

A backyard visitor with an electric-blue tail has Reddit users in awe, with some identifying the wildlife at lightning speed.

In a post on r/whatisit, one user shared a photo of a small reptile with a striking blue tail and asked, "I saw this in my backyard what kind of reptile is this?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



The overwhelming consensus in the comments was that the animal is a blue-tailed skink.

Several users got more specific, identifying it as a juvenile five-lined skink and noting that the vivid blue tail is common in younger skinks and may fade as they mature. A few commenters also pointed out that adult males can develop more orange or reddish coloring around their heads.

After getting an identification, the poster added, "Am seeing it for the first time in my life," and later wrote, "Am glad to know what it is."

Other users marveled at its colors and shared stories about spotting similar lizards in their own yards in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and elsewhere.

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Beyond the identification, the post became a mini-lesson on wildlife. Commenters noted that skinks are fast-moving little lizards and that they can detach their tails as a defense mechanism when threatened. Others described seeing the tail continue moving or dart away after detachment, making it one of the reptile world's stranger and more fascinating survival tricks.

For homeowners and gardeners, that kind of backyard wildlife can be a welcome sight. One commenter described them as "helpful little garden critters" that eat bugs and slugs, making them part of the natural pest-control team many people would rather have around than rely too heavily on chemical treatments.

Posts like this also serve as a reminder of how much biodiversity can be hiding in ordinary yards, porches, and garden beds.

At the same time, several commenters warned pet owners to keep cats from bothering skinks or trying to eat them. The safest move for both pets and wildlife is usually to admire the animal from a distance and let it go about its business.

Once the mystery was solved, the comment section filled with delight. "The first rule about skink club is that you have to talk about skink club!" one user joked.

Another summed up the animal's behavior more simply: "They're quick little guys."

And one especially enthusiastic commenter offered perhaps the most affectionate identification of all: "I believe the binomial nomenclature is 'Cutie Patootie.'"

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