Hiker captures photos of 'stunning' neon mushroom discovered off path: 'These don't even look real'

"We were blown away by their color."

A family hiking near New Zealand's Mount Taranaki stumbled upon electric blue mushrooms that glowed against the forest floor, prompting fellow nature enthusiasts to identify the rare species and share fascinating cultural connections.

A Reddit user posted photos of the fungi in r/mycology after finding them during a yearlong family travel adventure. The striking specimens stood in stark contrast to the brown leaves and green vegetation, appearing almost artificial in their intensity.

"Just finished up a year of traveling with my wife and three daughters. These beauties we found on a hike near Mt Taranaki on the north island and we were blown away by their color," the poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Fellow Redditors identified the specimens as Entoloma hochstetteri, also known as blue pinkgill — a species so culturally significant that New Zealand features it on its 50-dollar note. The Māori name werewere-kōkako references a legend wherein the kōkako bird gained blue wattles after rubbing its cheek against the mushroom, per one commenter.

Encountering unusual plants or fungi in nature offers opportunities to learn more about local ecosystems and practice responsible observation. Experts emphasize never touching, eating, or otherwise disturbing unknown organisms without proper identification.

Sharing nature observations also helps to build community appreciation for environmental protection. When people document and discuss remarkable species they encounter, it fosters a deeper connection to natural spaces that's well worth preserving for future generations to enjoy.

Fellow Redditors jumped into the celebration, sharing their thoughts about the original poster's miraculous find.

"That is crazy and awesome, looks like entoloma hochstetteri, which I've been looking for for ages and never seen," one commenter shared.

"These don't even look real," another user remarked.

"I just wanna thank you for posting this because this mushroom made my day. It's the CUTEST," someone else wrote.

"Stunning!" a fourth person said.

