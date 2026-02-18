  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker captures photos of 'stunning' neon mushroom discovered off path: 'These don't even look real'

"We were blown away by their color."

by Zachary Ehrmann
A family hiking near New Zealand's Mount Taranaki stumbled upon electric blue mushrooms that glowed against the forest floor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A family hiking near New Zealand's Mount Taranaki stumbled upon electric blue mushrooms that glowed against the forest floor, prompting fellow nature enthusiasts to identify the rare species and share fascinating cultural connections. 

A Reddit user posted photos of the fungi in r/mycology after finding them during a yearlong family travel adventure. The striking specimens stood in stark contrast to the brown leaves and green vegetation, appearing almost artificial in their intensity. 

"Just finished up a year of traveling with my wife and three daughters. These beauties we found on a hike near Mt Taranaki on the north island and we were blown away by their color," the poster wrote.

A family hiking near New Zealand's Mount Taranaki stumbled upon electric blue mushrooms that glowed against the forest floor.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A family hiking near New Zealand's Mount Taranaki stumbled upon electric blue mushrooms that glowed against the forest floor.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Fellow Redditors identified the specimens as Entoloma hochstetteri, also known as blue pinkgill — a species so culturally significant that New Zealand features it on its 50-dollar note. The Māori name werewere-kōkako references a legend wherein the kōkako bird gained blue wattles after rubbing its cheek against the mushroom, per one commenter. 

Encountering unusual plants or fungi in nature offers opportunities to learn more about local ecosystems and practice responsible observation. Experts emphasize never touching, eating, or otherwise disturbing unknown organisms without proper identification. 

Sharing nature observations also helps to build community appreciation for environmental protection. When people document and discuss remarkable species they encounter, it fosters a deeper connection to natural spaces that's well worth preserving for future generations to enjoy. 

Fellow Redditors jumped into the celebration, sharing their thoughts about the original poster's miraculous find. 

"That is crazy and awesome, looks like entoloma hochstetteri, which I've been looking for for ages and never seen," one commenter shared

"These don't even look real," another user remarked.

"I just wanna thank you for posting this because this mushroom made my day. It's the CUTEST," someone else wrote.

"Stunning!" a fourth person said.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider