Experts stunned after capturing unusual hybrid bird: 'I don't know what it was'

"If it had gone two houses down, probably it would have never been reported anywhere."

A team of biologists at the University of Texas has reported catching a rare hybrid bird in a suburb of San Antonio. According to UT Austin, the animal is the offspring of a male blue jay and a female green jay.

What's happening?

Graduate student Brian Stokes, who studies green jays in Texas, first saw a photo of the unusual bird online before he was able to catch it in a mist net, which is easily overlooked by a bird while flying, and collect a blood sample.

🔗: bit.ly/4gTBblp Scientists have discovered a new hybrid between a blue jay and a green jay, which may serve as an... Posted by People on Saturday, September 27, 2025

"I don't know what it was, but it was kind of like random happenstance," Stokes said. "If it had gone two houses down, probably it would have never been reported anywhere."

Why is this discovery important?

The biologists say the blue jay and green jay have evolved separately for roughly 7 million years and rarely overlapped in range until recent decades. According to the report, green jays only ventured slightly into South Texas in the 1950s, while blue jays lived all across the East. Their habitats have since shifted closer to San Antonio.

Stokes and Professor Tim Keitt wrote in Ecology and Evolution that this case of hybridization is caused by species moving partly due to weather-related shifts.

What's being done about hybridization?

The researchers say that hybridization occurs more often in nature than many realize, but climate-driven changes can increase its frequency. "Hybridization is probably way more common in the natural world than researchers know about because there's just so much inability to report these things happening," Stokes said in the report.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

Although hybridization sometimes creates risks for vulnerable populations, such as outbreeding or compromising genetic integrity, according to the Evolutionary Consequences of Hybridization in Eukaryotes study published in MDPI, it is generally recognized that hybridization can be beneficial for reducing vulnerability to climate change. Certain species can adapt to the changes instead of dying out.

Tracking unusual cases like the blue jay-green jay hybrid gives scientists a clearer picture of how rapidly species are being forced to adapt, especially those that can fly, and helps inform conservation strategies aimed at protecting biodiversity.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



