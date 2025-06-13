Gardener captures stunning image of peculiar blue-colored visitor in backyard: 'Absolutely amazing'

A gardener shared their delight after observing a native pollinator in their rewilded backyard.

They posted several images of the blue-spotted cloak-and-dagger bee that is native to Australia on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

"I have been wanting to see one of these awesome native Aussie bees for ages," the gardener wrote. The bee, which is notable for its metallic blue and black banded colors, was pictured on a spurflower (Plectranthus parviflorus), which is native to the area.

Native plant gardens are a haven for native wildlife, providing food and shelter and making a yard a welcome place for a variety of visitors. Rewilding your yard with native species according to your gardening zone can also help reduce maintenance costs while providing an idyllic outdoor environment that is vibrant and full of life.

Native plants are adapted to local soil and weather conditions, which means you no longer need to spend hours watering needy plants. Fertilizers and pesticides are also unnecessary to keep your plants looking healthy. This not only keeps money in your pocket but also eliminates the need for harmful chemicals in your yard, making it a safer space for small children and pets.

Studies have shown that many common fertilizers and pesticides can harm the environment and human health. According to the National Wildlife Federation, 80 million pounds of pesticides are applied to lawns and gardens across North America every year.

Unfortunately, even those that are marked safe to use often break down in the environment into harmful chemicals, which can hurt insects, birds, and mammals, including family pets.

Upgrading your yard with native plants or a natural lawn helps remove this risk while giving you a low-maintenance option that looks great and attracts native wildlife, including pollinators, which are essential for food security.

Commenters were thrilled for the gardener, with several sharing their delight at the sighting.

"Wow what color!! On both the bee & the plant!!" wrote one amazed Redditor.

Another user thanked the gardener for their post, writing: "Absolutely amazing!! Thanks so much for sharing!"

