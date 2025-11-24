Experts stunned by incredible comeback of unique creatures driven to brink of extinction: 'It's amazing'

The Blue-billed Curassow population is rising thanks to the great efforts of conservationists in South America.

An exceptionally rare and critically endangered bird, the Fundación Biodiversa Colombia has committed to safeguarding the species, which once faced the danger of extinction, according to World Land Trust.

Photo Credit: FBC

Only 150 to 750 individual Blue-billed Curassows are thought to remain in the wild, spread out across two areas of Colombia. Tragically, the Center for Biological Diversity previously identified that around 98% to 99% of the birds' habitat had been lost or destroyed.

The population has suffered significantly due to deforestation, often intended to clear space for agriculture. However, the FBC has been working on solutions to fight for the Curassows' survival.

One technique they are implementing in El Silencio Reserve is the building of ecological corridors. Connecting fragmented forest areas with these safer walkways can help animals avoid dangerous roads and busy developments as they traverse natural habitats.

FBC is also cultivating native fruit trees as a valuable food source for the Curassows. These protective measures have led to an increase in the species' population, highlighting the real difference conservationists can make.

Protecting the planet's rarest animals safeguards their existence and enables delicate ecosystems to thrive, including those that produce the food we eat and filter the water we drink. The conservation of the Blue-billed Curassow and other at-risk creatures not only ensures a vibrant and diverse array of wildlife for future generations to enjoy but could also lead to a safer, cleaner future for us all.

Previous conservation successes include Australian platypuses, Mongolia's rare Przewalski's horse, and California's gray wolves. We can only hope that FBC's incredible work will help the Blue-billed Curassows to survive for years to come.

"In my day-to-day work, the hardest animal to see is the elusive Blue-billed Curassow," El Silencio Reserve ranger Noel Torres told World Land Trust. "Over the years, we have started seeing them more regularly."

"It's amazing to know the difference we are making here," Torres concluded.

