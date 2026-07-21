Texas officer races from drain to drain in storm, pulls blind dog from rising water

"She's now getting the veterinary care she needs and recovering beautifully."

A storm in Sugar Land, Texas, turned into a close call for one blind senior dog.

Footage from the rescue shows a Sugar Land Animal Services officer hurrying through heavy rain and checking one drain after another before locating the canine.

What happened?

According to local news station WFLA, Sophie, a Maltese, wandered away during a recent storm. She became disoriented and wound up in a storm drain amid rushing water.

In footage shared by the station, an animal services officer identified as "Officer Mathews" is seen searching multiple drain openings to pinpoint Sophie's location.

Once he finds her, he reaches in and pulls out the drenched dog.

"Poor baby. Great job, officer!" one video viewer commented on social media.

"King behavior," another praised.

Why does it matter?

Bad weather can create hazards that go far beyond wet sidewalks and muddy yards. A frightened or confused animal can slip away quickly. Vulnerable pets — especially those that are older, blind, or hard of hearing — may be less able to find their way home.

While storm drains are designed to move water quickly, that same function can trap small animals before anyone realizes what has happened.

In Sophie's case, every moment mattered as the water level rose.

What can I do?

Sophie's microchip helped connect her back to her family instead of leaving her unidentified after the emergency.

"Thanks to her microchip, Sophie was reunited with her family within hours," Sugar Land Animal Services said, per WFLA. "She's now getting the veterinary care she needs and recovering beautifully."

Microchipping remains one of the most effective tools for reuniting lost animals with their families, especially when collars can slip off or become unreadable in the rain.

Keeping pets indoors during severe weather, regularly checking gates and fencing before storms arrive, and supervising older or medically vulnerable animals outside can all help keep a frightening situation from escalating.

Having recent photos of pets on hand, updating contact information tied to their microchip, and developing a basic emergency plan for storms or flooding can make a major difference when minutes count.

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