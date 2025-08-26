Gen Z activists fight back against developer's worrisome plan: 'This is so upsetting for so many reasons'

Activists are mobilizing to push back against a major residential development project located next to a nature preserve in New Jersey. The developer plans to build 270 homes near Black Run Reserve, but locals worry the project will damage the sensitive ecosystem and drinking water sources.

According to Inside Climate News, the nature reserve includes 1,300 acres of forest and more than 100 species. Devel LLC plans to use nearly 800 acres for the housing project.

But two nonprofits, Pinelands Preservation Alliance and the Climate Revolution Action Network, are fighting back by proposing changes to the state's management plan, which would redesignate the land as forest rather than a rural area, thereby preventing development.

Unfortunately, the Pinelands Commission isn't set to vote on the proposal until mid-October, and before then, Devel could get project approval from Evesham Township, where the reserve is located.

"We're in a race to put enough political pressure on the Pinelands Commission and the Evesham Township government to finalize these protection amendments before the development comes in," said Jason Howell, an advocate from the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, per Inside Climate News.

"This is so upsetting for so many reasons. I've been going here for so many years, and if you know me personally, you know this spot," Zoe Welsch, a South Jersey influencer on TikTok and activist, said.

Howell said the Pine Barrens ecosystem covers around 20% of New Jersey and houses several threatened and endangered plants and animals, including the Pine Barrens treefrog, the northern pine snake, swamp pink (a federally threatened plant), and bog asphodel. Snakes are already under pressure because of habitat fragmentation, so the housing project would only worsen the situation.

The homebuilding would also threaten the area's water sources, which are increasingly being threatened by overuse. In addition, the wetlands play a critical role in soaking up floodwaters. By building homes on top of them, the water would have nowhere to drain, especially considering extreme weather is becoming more frequent because of the changing climate.

Fortunately, communities and activists are standing up to the housing project and have started a campaign that targets several governmental agencies. Young teens from across the U.S. have sent around 100,000 letters to state and local officials, so the pressure is on to keep the development from moving through.

With the community's help, municipalities could override the commission by rezoning the preserve as a protected forest area before the project is voted on. In the meantime, activists will keep fighting to protect their land, water, and homes.

