Gardener shares stunning video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'She's a beauty'

"They keep away the bad ones."

A backyard homesteader in Florida recently took to TikTok to post a video of a friendly garden intruder: a black racer snake. The video, posted by @OffigotFarms, shows the jet-black snake gliding past plants, with OP writing, "Just another day in a Florida garden."

In the video's caption, OP added, "Just me and this black racer garter snake minding our own business outside today." This video serves as a reminder of what can happen when outdoor spaces are designed to work in harmony with nature, rather than against it.

Southern black racers are non-venomous, so they're harmless to people. Additionally, experts say they're great to have around. These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem by hunting common pests, such as rodents, frogs, lizards, and even other snakes.

This slithery visitor is actually a positive; its presence signals the garden has a healthy balance of wildlife.

Scenes like this are often the result of rewilded yards and native plant gardens, which create habitat for local species while requiring far less effort from homeowners. Native plants are adapted to local conditions, meaning they typically need less watering, fertilizer, and maintenance than traditional grass lawns.

Over time, that can translate into lower water bills, reduced spending on lawn products, and fewer hours spent mowing or maintaining outdoor spaces.

Upgrading even part of a conventional lawn can make a noticeable difference. Options like native ground covers, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can all support local ecosystems while still looking intentional and well-kept.

When yards offer shelter and food sources, wildlife such as birds, pollinators, and even beneficial snakes are more likely to appear, providing visible proof that these spaces are healthier and more resilient.

Commenters on the video reacted with a mix of admiration and amazement, with one saying, "She's a beauty."

Another chimed in, "Black rat snakes are the best; they keep away the bad ones."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



