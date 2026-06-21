Elusive black panther caught on camera trap in Assam's Dulung Reserve for the first time

The discovery also suggests that habitat protection efforts in Assam may be producing results.

Officials in Assam recently captured a black panther, or melanistic leopard, on a camera trap in Dulung Reserve Forest for the first time ever.

The sighting in northeastern India is attracting attention online and shedding a positive light on local conservation efforts, as India Today NE reports.

What happened?

On June 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X account (@himantabiswa) to reveal that a camera trap in Lakhimpur's Dulung Reserve Forest had found the elusive animal.

A rare and remarkable sighting for Assam's wildlife.



For the first time, a Black Panther has been captured on a camera trap in Lakhimpur's Dulung Reserve Forest.



The presence of this elusive predator highlights the ecological significance of our reserve forests and reflects the… pic.twitter.com/LtRmtFcZ8I — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 15, 2026

The four photos show the black panther coming into view in the forest landscape. The Chief Minister referred to it as "a rare and remarkable sighting for Assam's wildlife" in the caption.

Sarma also indicated the greater significance of the creature roaming in the area.

"The presence of this elusive predator highlights the ecological significance of our reserve forests and reflects the success of sustained conservation efforts in protecting Assam's wildlife habitats," he concluded.

Why does it matter?

Conservation experts often use the presence of apex predators to gauge how well an ecosystem is functioning, as India Today NE noted.

If a black panther can survive in a forest, it typically means the habitat still provides enough cover, prey, and biodiversity to support a complex food web.

Healthy forests can also help nearby communities by protecting water sources, reducing erosion, supporting pollinators, and buffering against extreme heat and flooding.

Preserving these ecosystems can help safeguard natural heritage while supporting sustainable local economies through research, conservation jobs, and eco-tourism.

The discovery also suggests that habitat protection efforts in Assam may be producing results, as Sarma indicated.

Camera traps provide forest officials with valuable information about where animals move and which areas may need stronger protection, helping make conservation planning more effective over time.

What are people saying?

Commenters on X were excited by the sighting, with several dubbing the animal "Bagheera" after the noble black panther in "The Jungle Book."

Other officials in the area touted the creature's appearance, including Minister for Finance, Environment & Forest Jayanta Mallabaruah.

"The forests of Assam continue to reveal their hidden treasures!" Mallabaruah wrote on X. "The sighting of this Black Beauty in Dulung Reserve Forest is a powerful reminder that conservation works when habitats are protected and ecosystems are allowed to thrive."

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