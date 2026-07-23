'I genuinely thought I was going to lose her': Dog rescued after consuming cannabis left on trail

Discarded substances in outdoor spaces can pose risks to animals that sniff them out and consume them.

During a hike on Ben Nevis in Scotland, the tallest mountain in the U.K., rescuers had to rush to help after Tokyo, a black Labrador, collapsed and had to be carried down.

Her owner was later told by veterinarians that the dog had likely consumed cannabis that someone had thrown away on the trail.

What happened?

Midway through the Ben Nevis climb on July 5, Tokyo — a 55-pound Labrador owned by dog trainer Christina Bluhme from Surrey, England — became dangerously ill.

The BBC reported that she drifted in and out of consciousness before losing the use of her legs.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team was called to the emergency and carried Tokyo down the 4,413-foot mountain on a stretcher before taking her to a local veterinarian. Thankfully, Tokyo was able to make a full recovery, the rescue team stated.

In a Facebook update, the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said: "It's now suspected that Tokyo, a usually very fit and active working dog, had ingested something that made her critically unwell."

Why does it matter?

Discarded drugs and other toxic substance on hiking trails and in public outdoor spaces can pose risks to animals that sniff them out and consume them.

Cannabis also has a more severe effect on dogs compared to people. Vets Now said dogs process cannabis differently because they have a greater number of cannabinoid receptors than people do, meaning cannabis can affect them more strongly than it would a person of the same size.

Symptoms can appear within two hours and may include vomiting, lethargy, disorientation, unsteadiness, sensitivity to light or sound, loss of bladder control, and, in the most serious cases, seizures or even a coma.

What can I do?

Pay close attention to what pets are sniffing, licking, or eating on walks, especially in busy parks, trails, or roadside areas where trash may be left behind. Dogs can quickly eat toxic items that pique their interest, and carelessly discarded trash may have devastating consequences. For example, in 2025, a Scottish family's dog unfortunately died after swallowing a plastic bottle cap.

If a dog suddenly becomes lethargic, wobbly, glassy-eyed, or unusually sensitive to sound or light after a walk, experts advise immediately contacting a veterinarian, as the quicker the treatment, the better.

Vets Now stated: "Dogs are notorious for eating things that they shouldn't, whether it's something that they pick up from a walk or something they search out of a hiding spot somewhere in the house."

"I genuinely thought I was going to lose her," Bluhme told the BBC. "A little reminder to fellow dog owners — please be aware that discarded drugs and other toxic substances can sometimes be found even in the most beautiful outdoor places."

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