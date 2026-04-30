Mysterious black goo discovered aboard ship reveals species unknown to science

"The biggest surprise was that the ship goo had life in it at all."

A mysterious black goo discovered aboard a ship sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, but this one is very real.

According to Popular Mechanics, researchers at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, recently analyzed a strange black substance found inside a research vessel on the Great Lakes.

The material, uncovered during routine maintenance aboard the R/V Blue Heron, was dubbed "ShipGoo001," and it turned out to be anything but ordinary.

"The biggest surprise was that the ship goo had life in it at all," researcher Cody Sheik, who discovered the substance, said in a press release. "We thought we'd find nothing. But surprisingly, we found DNA, and it wasn't too destroyed, nor was the biomass too low."

After further analysis, the team reconstructed 20 genomes from the sample. Some appear to represent entirely new branches of life, including what could be a previously unknown order of archaea and even a new bacterial phylum.

Inside the goo, scientists found microbes that thrive in semi-warm environments with no oxygen — conditions that closely match those inside the ship's mechanical systems. Researchers believe the organisms may have hitchhiked on oil used to grease the rudder, remaining dormant until conditions allowed them to grow.

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Beyond the initial intrigue, the discovery could have real-world implications. Some of the microbes identified are capable of producing methane, raising concerns about their potential environmental impact.

On the other hand, this discovery underscores that nature's resilience extends far beyond untouched wilderness. Remarkable life forms can flourish even within human-made environments.

"Scientists don't often have time to be playful — we're focused and have projects to complete," Sheik added. "Time and resources for exploratory work can be daunting. But this shows why it matters."

The find has sparked lively reactions online, with many commenters expressing amusement.

"Big things come from small beginnings," one user wrote.

"Yea, I've seen how this movie ends," another joked.

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