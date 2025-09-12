Scientists stunned by incredible creatures living in one of least hospitable spots on Earth — here are the details

A unique type of worm that can live inside glaciers may be threatened due to the rapid glacier melt occurring worldwide.

What's happening?

According to Earth, these ice worms possess a unique chemical energy that enables them to survive in extremely cold conditions.

They thrive at 32 degrees Fahrenheit but begin to die when that temperature rises by just a few degrees.

These fragile worms are very active at night, when they move across glacier surfaces in search of food. Biologists estimate there are billions of these worms per square kilometer in some glacier areas.

However, our planet's glaciers are shrinking and disappearing due to extreme weather patterns and human-caused climate shifts. Not even these worms, which can survive in such harsh conditions, are immune to the habitat loss resulting from rising global temperatures and melting ice.

Why are glacier worms important?

These worms support glacier ecosystems by breaking down organic debris and algae. In doing so, they add nutrients to the glacier meltwater, which in turn feeds insects, moss, and downstream forests.

Glacier worms are crucial to the fertilization of valleys that rely on glacier melt for their survival.

Additionally, scientists believe that glacier worms could play a role in fighting mitochondrial diseases in humans. By understanding the DNA of these worms, researchers see promise in expanding the limits of human biology and creating new medications and enzymes to help failing human cells generate energy.

What's being done to protect glacier habitats?

Scientists continue to study and publish their findings about glaciers and the life forms they support. Research teams have been making impressive discoveries about the world's glaciers and understanding how their rapid melting affects numerous plants, wildlife, and people.

However, even as an individual and wherever you live, you can help address the issue of our dwindling glaciers.

For example, you can contribute to a cleaner planet and cooler climate by changing the way you heat and cool your home. Installing solar panels with backup battery storage can help you be more resilient in the face of extreme storms and power your home with less pollution.

To spread public awareness about melting glaciers, you can learn more about critical climate issues and share with people you know. By understanding the role of glacier worms in icy ecosystems, we can better appreciate the importance of glaciers and take steps to preserve them for the future.

